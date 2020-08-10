Industry Players in Frozen Fruits Market Looking For New Value Propositions for Millennials; Current Focus on Overcoming Supply Chain Bottlenecks: TMR

- Proliferating applications of frozen fruits pulps in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors market to spawn opportunities in frozen fruits market worth of ~US$ 21 Bn by 2030

- Expansions of distribution and sales network accelerate strides in the frozen fruits market, environment-friendly packaging solutions to further boost the prospects; clean label products a promising trend

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frozen fruit pulps are utilized extensively in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing sectors. Numerous health benefits of frozen food, especially organic food, are increasingly attracting millennials in developing and developed regions. A wide range of food products that utilize juice, nectar, alcoholic drinks, jams, and candies.

Analysts at TMR assert that brands should focus on investing in novel packaging solutions and marketing strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. They project the frozen fruits market to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.6% during 2020 – 2030, and reach valuation of ~US$ 21 Bn by 2030-end.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Frozen Fruits Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Key Findings of Frozen Fruits Market Report

Among the various fruit types, strawberry accounts for the leading market share amounting to 37.2% in 2020

Blueberry accounts for 22.9% market share in the same year

Among the various end users, food processing industry held the dominant share in 2020

The valuation of the frozen fruits market was ~US$ 11 Bn in 2020

in 2020 Geographically, North America is currently the dominant market

is currently the dominant market Europe is the second most leading market

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Frozen Fruits Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Changing taste and preferences: High-nutritional value of frozen food is a key aspect attracting health-conscious consumers around the world. Rising consumer awareness about organic food products

High-nutritional value of frozen food is a key aspect attracting health-conscious consumers around the world. Rising consumer awareness about organic food products Veganism on the Rise: According to Google trends, interest in 'veganism' has surged between 2014 and 2019, spurring the demand for seasonal frozen fruit, and thus has boosted the market.

According to Google trends, interest in 'veganism' has surged between 2014 and 2019, spurring the demand for seasonal frozen fruit, and thus has boosted the market. Applications in multiple industries: Frozen food is increasingly being used in variety of formulations in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Frozen food is increasingly being used in variety of formulations in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. Environmentally friendly packaging attracting interest: Increasing adoption of earth-friendly packaging among brands associated with the marketing, selling, and production of frozen food and frozen-food products has reinforced the revenue scope in the frozen fruits market.

Increasing adoption of earth-friendly packaging among brands associated with the marketing, selling, and production of frozen food and frozen-food products has reinforced the revenue scope in the frozen fruits market. Increasing marketing and promotion: Players are leveraging the strength of digital marketing strategies among intense promotional activities to promote their products.

Players are leveraging the strength of digital marketing strategies among intense promotional activities to promote their products. Players are also keen on adopting cost-effective frozen technologies, thereby unlocking new market prospects.

Popularity of organic food products: Rise in demand for organic food products in developing world is boosting the frozen fruits market. Further, application of frozen fruit ingredients in the bakery industry is bolstering the demand.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/77619

Frozen Fruits Market: Key Challenges

One of the key bottlenecks for players to realize the full revenue potential in the frozen fruits market are ongoing COVID-19 disruptions in the supply chain, especially in cross-border trade. In recent months, this has severely hampered the distribution networks of several brands across the world. However, sales of frozen fruit pulps and syrups have spiked in developed nations, such as in North America in first part of 2020. Further, food and beverages sectors are expected to overcome supply chain constraints in the next few months, contend experts.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Frozen Fruits Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Frozen Fruits Market: Competitive Assessment

Top brands aiming to tap into revenue potential in the frozen fruits market have unveiled various labels. They aim at meeting the special dietary requirements of consumers, and are aiming at cleaning labelling to attract them. Meanwhile, several companies in the frozen food products are constantly engaged in launching new products, and some are expanding their product portfolio. Moreover, numerous players in the frozen fruits market are throwing their weight behind strengthening their supply and distribution chain. The initiatives are likely to consolidate their shares in the global market.

Prominent stakeholders include names such as Rosemary and Thyme Limited, Dean Foods, Danone, Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inventure Foods, Inc., and Nestlé.

Browse More Press Releases: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

The Frozen Fruits Market can be segmented as follows:

Global Frozen Fruits Market Segmentation

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Form

Diced

Whole

Sliced

Fruit Type

Raisins

Apples

Apricots

Peaches

Mangoes

Papaya

Strawberry

Raspberry

Blueberry

Cranberry

Cherry

Others

End Use

Food Processing Industry

Breakfast Cereals



Bakery Products



Confectioneries



Dairy & Frozen Dessert Products



Ice creams



Yogurt



Others



Snacks



Salads



Beverages

Food Service Providers

Retail/Household

Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Stored-based Retailing



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets





Convenience Stores





Specialty Stores





Food & Drink Specialty Stores





Others

Online Retail

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Peru



Argentina



Rest of LATAM

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Nordic



Russia



Poland



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

India



China



ASEAN



South Korea

Japan

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Turkey



Iran



Israel



Rest of MEA

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

Browse Latest Reports by TMR: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Industry,

Frozen Fish & Seafood Market - Robust growth of the food and dietary supplement industry is expected to result in higher demand for fish protein, creating a profitable opportunity for players in the frozen fish & seafood market across the globe. The nutrient profile of fish protein is compatible with the human digestion process. In the coming years, with increasing demand for protein, health supplements and other vital nutrients by consumers, fish protein could be used as a preferred best source for all. This is likely to generate opportunities for frozen fish & seafood manufacturers to increase their revenue in the coming years.

Isomaltulose Market - Non-cariogenic sugar demand, especially from the food & beverages industry and the healthcare industry, is driving the global isomaltulose market. Isomaltulose is known as non-cariogenic sugar, as oral bacteria cannot metabolize this sugar, thereby reducing the risk of mouth cancer and caries. Manufacturing companies have successfully produced products containing non-cariogenic sugar, including chocolates, milk, energy drinks, and bakery goods, among others, in response to the growing demand for non-cariogenic sugar items. In addition, rising demand for safe and non-caloric food products from fitness enthusiasts fuels the growth of the worldwide isomaltulose industry.

Infused Fruits Jellies Market - Globally, the demand for confectionery products is rising, especially among millennial and baby- boomers. This is a key factor fueling the infused fruit jellies market across the globe. Moreover, manufactures are offering infused fruit jellies in a wide range of shapes such as living creatures, emoji, wheels, and others. In addition to this, the demand for infused fruit jellies that are low in sugar or even sugar-free and are low calorie will continue to grow, which in turn is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the infused fruit jellies market. Furthermore, key manufactures have stared adopting, new packaging strategies such as flexible and calorie packs.

Infused Dried Fruits Market - A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the infused dried fruits market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The global infused dried fruits market was valued at ~US$ 1,954 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5.1%, to reach ~US$ 3.2 Bn by 2029.

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/frozen-fruits-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research