Industrial Robotics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 32.09 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 10.46% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing emphasis on improving the productivity of mass production lines, particularly in the manufacture of vehicles and electrical equipment, is a factor driving the Industrial Robotics Market's growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Industrial Robotics Market" By Type (Traditional Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robots), By Industry (Automotive, Electrical And Electronics), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Industrial Robotics Market size was valued at USD 14.35 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 32.09 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.46% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Industrial Robotics Market Overview

Robot systems used in the manufacturing industry are known as industrial robots. These are automated, programmable, and have three or more axes of motion. It is defined as a programmable mechanical device used to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with high accuracy on behalf of a person. They are specifically designed for welding, painting, pick and place, PCB mounting and mounting, packaging and labelling, palletizing, product inspection, and manufacturing testing. Cost savings, faster operating speeds, smaller sizes, improved quality, and increased manufacturing efficiency and flexibility are all advantages of industrial robots. The market is expected to benefit from increased awareness of the benefits they provide.

The primary factor driving market growth is the ongoing transition from manual to automated processes, which has increased demand for these robots. The synchronisation of management, production, and control is critical to the efficient operation of industrial workflows. Industrial robots are becoming more important because they facilitate processes and improve workflow accuracy and efficiency. The emergence of small businesses, increased investment in automation, and strict government regulations on handling dangerous chemicals and products are driving up demand for these robots. Similarly, industrial robots assist in the lifting of heavy payloads during the manufacturing of automobiles and machine customization. The emergence of smart factories expands the market's potential.

Key Developments

In January 2021 , OMRON Corporation announced the launch of a new industrial robot, the i4 series SCARA robot. The robot is equipped with a high-speed automatic high, precision assembly that is easy to install and transport. These i4 series robots have a compact design suitable for lightweight applications.

, OMRON Corporation announced the launch of a new industrial robot, the i4 series SCARA robot. The robot is equipped with a high-speed automatic high, precision assembly that is easy to install and transport. These i4 series robots have a compact design suitable for lightweight applications. In February 2021 , Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. The company said it had completed the installation of a domestic automated polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test system in Japan that operates Kawasaki robots at Fujita Medical University in Aichi Prefecture.

, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. The company said it had completed the installation of a domestic automated polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test system in that operates robots at Fujita Medical University in Aichi Prefecture. In April 2021 , Kuka AG announced the first appearance of the new operating system iiQKA.OS, which significantly simplifies the use of robots. This new operating system forms the entire ecosystem's foundation and offers a powerful selection of programs, components, apps, devices, and services.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ABB Ltd., DENSO CORPORATION, FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., Seiko Epson Corporation, Stäubli International AG and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Industrial Robotics Market On the basis of Type, Industry, and Geography.

Industrial Robotics Market, By Type

Traditional Industrial Robots



Collaborative Robots

Industrial Robotics Market, By Industry

Automotive



Electrical And Electronics



Plastics, Rubber, And ChemicalsMetals And Machinery



Food And Beverages



Others

Industrial Robotics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

