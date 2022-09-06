Industrial Polyurethane Elastomers Market Garnered about USD 12.55 billion by 2029 and is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of ~6.3% During 2022-2029; Increasing Consumption of Product by polyurethane elastomers to Aid Growth | Exactitude Consultancy

The Industrial polyurethane elastomers market has witnessed decent growth in the past few years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for highly efficient and lightweight materials in the transportation industry and stringent emission regulations laid by the governments of various countries.

PUNE, India, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Polyurethane Elastomers Market is valued at USD 7.24 billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 12.55 billion by 2029; growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Industrial polyurethane elastomers are created by combining rigid and flexible components in various combinations, with some combinations producing better polyurethane elastomers than others. High-quality materials are PU elastomer coatings. Polymeric materials with elastomeric properties based on polyols, di-isocyanates, and extenders are known as industrial PU elastomers.

Demand for industrial PU elastomers is expected to increase at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the rise in usage of these elastomers in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and marine. Transportation is one of the key end-use industries of PU elastomers due to the latter's properties such as tear and abrasion resistance, high load-bearing capacity, chemical resistance, and superior dynamic performance. High cost of industrial PU elastomer is negatively affecting the industrial PU elastomer market

Recent Developments

In January 2021 , Lanxess developed a new Adiprene Industrial PU Elastomer. The 95 Shore A hardness elastomer gives low heat build-up in rollers that move quickly and are highly stressed.

, Lanxess developed a new Adiprene Industrial PU Elastomer. The 95 Shore A hardness elastomer gives low heat build-up in rollers that move quickly and are highly stressed. In June 2021 , Dow established an integrated MDI distillation and Prepolymers facility in Freeport, Texas , to address the increasing demand for PU systems and products. The MDI facility is expected to be operational in 2023, post which, the company will shut down its PU assets at the La Porte site, US.

, Dow established an integrated MDI distillation and Prepolymers facility in , to address the increasing demand for PU systems and products. The MDI facility is expected to be operational in 2023, post which, the company will shut down its PU assets at the site, US. In December 2020 , BASF collaborated with Meiban, to create the Elastollan soft touch feel thermoplastic PU series that enables new design possibilities.

, BASF collaborated with Meiban, to create the Elastollan soft touch feel thermoplastic PU series that enables new design possibilities. In May 2020 , Covestro and global plastics compounder Teknor Apex collaborated for developing compounding industrial thermoplastic PU elastomer. The collaboration was aimed at providing customized products to its existing and new customers.

Thermoset PU elastomer accounted for the largest share in the industrial PU elastomer market

The overall market was dominated by the thermoset PU elastomer segment. The low cost and easy availability of thermoset PU elastomers around the world, particularly in APAC, has contributed to the growth of this segment. The thermoplastic PU elastomer segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to its exceptional benefits in bridging the gap between flexible rubber and rigid plastics.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing amongst other regions in the industrial PU elastomer market

APAC was the largest market for industrial PU elastomer in 2019. The transportation and industrial sectors are very prominent in this region because of the availability of raw materials and low labor costs, along with the high demand for transportation equipment. The demand for industrial PU elastomers is expected to grow in this region owing to the expanding industrial and mining sectors, especially in South-East Asian countries.

The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C Level Executives – 20%, Director Level – 30%, Others – 50%

By Region: North America – 20%, APAC – 25%, Europe – 30%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, South America -15%.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric Details Market Size USD 7.24 billion in 2021 USD 12.55 billion by 2029 CAGR 6.3% (2022-2029) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data 2017 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type and End-Use Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors BASF, Dow, Huntsman, Covestro, Era Polymers, Notedome, Mitsui Chemicals, Lanxess, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Wanhua. Key Market Opportunities High demand for polyurethane elastomers in the footwear industry Key Market Drivers · Increasing active and fitness conscious among the consumers has given rise to the athleisure movement · The active consumers are gravitating towards shoes that fit for every occasion

Vendor Insights

Industrial PU Elastomer Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. Some Key Players include:

Covestro

Mitsui Chemicals

BASF

Dow DuPont

Huntsman Corporation

Chemtura

American Urethanes

Sinopec

Lyondellbasell industries

Gallagher corp.

Argonics

Key Market Segments: Industrial PU Elastomer Market

Industrial PU Elastomer Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

Thermoset PU Elastomer

Thermoplastic PU Elastomer

Industrial PU Elastomer Market by End User Industry, 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

Transportation

Industrial

Medical

Building & Construction

Mining Equipment

Industrial PU Elastomer Market by Region, 2022-2029, (USD Billion)

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Replacement of Conventional Materials with Industrial PU Elastomers in Various Industries

Light Weighing of Different Transportation Equipment

Restraints

Higher Cost of Thermoplastic PU Elastomer Than Conventional Materials

of Thermoplastic PU Elastomer Than Conventional Materials Hazardous Impact on Human Health and Environment

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Emerging Market for Bio-Based Thermoplastic PU Elastomers

Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Industrial PU Elastomer Manufacturers

Compounders

Component Manufacturers

End-use Industries

Patent Analysis

Document Type

Insight

Top Companies/Applicants

Top Companies/Applicants of Patents

List of Patents by Dow Global Technologies LLC

List of Patents by BASF

List of Patents by Toyo Tire & Rubber Co.

List of Patents by Nike Inc.

Top 10 Patent Owners (US) in Last 10 Years

