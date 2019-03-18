Industrial Paint Booth Market Investigation Highlights Impressive Demand From Auto Body Shops During the Forecast Period, 2018-2027, Reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial paint booth basically refers to an inclusion that is used for multi-purpose spray painting as well as coating applications. It is important to know that industrial paint booth is available in different sizes and specifications; the common types include dust-proof light kits, crane slots etc. It has been noticed that demand for industrial paint booth has surged due to rising need for safeguarding workers and ensuring environmentally-safe paint applications. In order to learn more about the overall industrial paint booth market, Fact.MR has included a new study titled "Industrial Paint Booth Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027", to its vast online repository. The purpose of this assessment is to provide detailed segmental analysis focusing on the concerned market. Furthermore, readers can access vital information associated to market dynamics such as opportunities, drivers, trends and restraints impacting the overall growth of the industrial paint booth market.

According to this report, the global industrial paint booth market is expected to showcase growth at 4% CAGR during 2018-2028. This report is carefully structured to present vital insights about the segmentation processed on the basis of region, product type, and end-user.

Paint Booth Bourgeons as an Imperious Investment for Auto Body Shops

It has been noticed that paint booths are gaining continuous popularity across auto body shops due to its assurance of enhanced productivity as well as process streamlining. To be precise, a paint booth safeguards minimum energy consumption, optimal performance and fast-paced processing, which makes it a practical investment for multiple auto body shops.

In addition, auto body shops are progressively preferring paint booths that are designed with meticulous attention to tackle both structural and technological activities. This permits to maximize floor space operation with noteworthy cost savings.

Crossdraft Demand Contends with Downdraft; Easy Installation Gives Advantage

Crossdraft paint booths grab the position of being the top-selling variant due to minimum maintenance and easy installation features. This Fact.MR study estimated the volume sales worth 37,909 units by the end of 2018. Although downdraft paint booth can be termed as the widely recognized variant, but crossdraft paint booths are steadily overshadowing the former on the basis of volume sales, owed to the convenience and cost-effectiveness aspect.

Competitive Landscape

This research report focusing on the industrial paint booth market delivers a comprehensive analysis of the leading market players. To be precise, the study on industrial paint booth market integrates a dashboard view of the prime market players with details highlighting their recent product innovations. Furthermore, global expansion as well as partnerships with OEMs, acquisitions, mergers and collaborations, are also included in this smart research report. Some of the major manufacturers mentioned in the report are Accudraft (SAIMA of North America Inc.), Spray Systems Inc, Standard Tools and Equipment Co. Inc., Col-Met Engineered Finishing Solutions, Global Finishing Solutions, RelyOn Technologies and Nova Verta International SpA.

In short, this assessment is a resourceful data storehouse that helps to understand the global industrial paint booth market in a better way. The presence of tables and figures assist the readers in carefully concluding research data, which depicts the expected transformations in the global market for industrial paint booth.

