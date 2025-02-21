Industrial Edge Market worth $44.73 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial edge market is expected to grow from USD 21.19 billion in 2025 to USD 44.73 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 16.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rising need for real-time data processing, automation, and operational efficiency across manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and transportation propels this growth. Examining data closer to the source, industrial edge computing helps to lower latency, enhance decision-making, and incorporate new technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Under Industry 4.0, these skills are very vital for enabling predictive maintenance, optimizing operations, and supporting smart manufacturing projects. The growth of networked devices and the need to manage massive amounts of data are driving adoption even further as businesses strive to tackle problems like data overload, network congestion, and the need for faster insights. Edge hardware, artificial intelligence-driven analytics, and 5G connectivity are enabling autonomous operations even in demanding environments by boosting system performance. Emphasizing cybersecurity and data privacy, edge computing is also being employed as it ensures regulatory compliance and lowers data breach risk. Driven by the need for faster, safer, more intelligent industrial processes, the industrial edge market is poised for significant growth as industries put high importance safety, efficiency, and reasonably priced solutions.

Software is expected to grow with a significant growth rate in the industrial edge market during the forecast period

Driven by increasing need for real-time data processing, AI-driven analytics, and edge-based automation, edge software is expected to expand at a substantial growth rate in the industrial edge market throughout the projected period. As industries focus on improving operational efficiency and reducing cloud dependency, edge software makes predictive maintenance, intelligent data orchestration, faster decision-making possible. Edge computing capability is enhanced by merging IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, thereby enabling companies to manage vast amounts of data locally while keeping security and regulatory compliance. As Industry 4.0 and digital transformation initiatives are being accepted, companies are increasingly making investments in advanced edge software solutions to simplify processes, increase scalability, and optimum resource consumption. The growing need for safe, low-latency computing drives demand even more, therefore edge software is becoming a main driver of industrial automation and efficiency throughout the projected period.

Automotive industry to lead growth in industrial edge market, driven by high CAGR and demand for smart manufacturing solutions.

The automotive industry is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR in the industrial edge market during the projection period, driven by edge computing for smart manufacturing, real-time analytics, and autonomous vehicle development. With the automotive sector's adoption of digital transformation, edge computing becomes increasingly critical in order to facilitate quicker data processing, reduced latency, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Sophisticated applications like predictive maintenance, supply chain optimization, and in-vehicle connectivity—which edge solutions are supporting—are very vital for boosting output and reducing costs. Artificial intelligence, machine learning systems, and real-time decision-making enabled by electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technologies are also pushing demand for edge computing in the automotive industry even quicker. They enable seamless integration with IoT. Emphasizing innovation, safety, and efficiency, the automotive industry is projected to drive considerable increase in the industrial edge market, therefore reaffirming its leadership in the highest CAGR category.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the industrial edge market during the forecast period.

The industrial edge industry is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR growth in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period, which is attributed to the rapid industrialization, the increasingly widespread adoption of advanced technologies, and a strong emphasis on digital transformation. Edge computing solutions are being implemented by industries in China, India, Japan, and South Korea to improve operational efficiency, facilitate real-time data processing, and support smart manufacturing initiatives. These countries are at the vanguard of this growth. The region's manufacturing sector is rapidly expanding, and the proliferation of IoT devices, in conjunction with the rise of Industry 4.0, is generating a substantial demand for industrial periphery solutions. Government initiatives supporting smart cities, industrial automation, and 5G infrastructure development also help to speed the acceptance of edge computing. Achieving an impressive CAGR worldwide, the Asia Pacific region is positioned to dominate the industrial edge market with its huge industrial base, rising technical breakthroughs, and rising expenditures in automation.

Major companies operating in the industrial edge companies include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), IBM (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Dell Technologies (US) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (US).

