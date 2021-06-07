Industrial Dispenser Market is projected to reach close to US$ 14 Bn by 2031-end: Persistence Market Research

Demand for industrial dispensers witnessed a slight dip in 2020 due the economic crisis caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, mainly from manufacturing plants. However, sales of industrial dispensers to pharmaceutical industries saw a potential increase. Higher sanitization precautions being undertaken in various end-use industries increased the sales of industrial dispensers toward the last quarter of 2020.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Some of the major and domestic global market have been investing heavily in product R&D to offer improved throughput and lower cycle time at lower costs.

Advancements of technology in the field of image recognition in dispensing accuracy in various processes within various end use industries are expected to create significant demand for industrial dispensers.

Leading players are focusing on development of technologically advanced dispensing solutions with implementation smart automation and IoT. These activities are expected to create high growth virtues for the market.

Higher number of custom-built projects for various complex processes in several end-use industries has led to product development. Manufacturers are focusing on obtaining new supply contracts for expanding their client base as well as building existing customer relations.

East Asia and Europe are expected to have leading market shares in the global market owing to the presence of large industrial bases in the developed countries in these regions. However, the market in South Asia and Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate on the back of developing economies, owing to increasing automation across various industries, growing use of dispensers in the pharmaceutical industry, and rising demand for packaged food.

"Increasing prominence of smart and connected industrial dispensers and product development achieved by various complex custom projects are key factors driving demand. Manufacturers are focusing on research & development by integrating better embedded technology to improve efficiency and accuracy," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is observed to be fragmented with a high influx of tier-2 and tier-3 vendors operating in respective regional markets, and with tier-1 players accounting for nearly one-third of the market share. Tier-1 players are likely to invest in new technology developments for product improvement in order to maintain their market shares. Some of the key players in this industry are Nordson Corporation, Eisenmann intec GmbH & Co. KG, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Atlas Copco AB, Graco Inc., and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes demand for industrial dispensers. The market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background. As per Persistence Market Research's research scope, the market has been analyzed on the basis of operation, type, end use, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply-side and demand-side.

