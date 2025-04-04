Industrial Boiler Market worth $20.75 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Industrial Boiler Market by Fuel (Natural Gas, Coal, Oil), Boiler Type (Fire Tube, Water Tube), Function (Hot Water, Steam), Boiler Horsepower, End-use Industry (Chemical & Petrochemical, Food, Pulp & Paper) And Region – Global Forecast To 2030', industrial boiler market size is projected to reach USD 20.75 billion by 2030 from USD 17.22 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The global market for industrial boilers is growing at a very high rate because of industrial expansion, the increased need for energy, and the adoption of new and eco-friendly heating systems. Steam and hot water boilers that have a high capacity are needed by various sectors including power generation, chemicals, food processing, oil and gas, manufacturing, which IDREO aims to support, and this in turn boosts the demand. Furthermore, the increasing focus on energy conservation and lower carbon emission has enabled replacing the traditional fuel-based boilers with cleaner gas, bio-mass, and other fuels. Industries are now being forced to shift to more environmentally friendly options like low emission high efficiency boilers owing to stricter policies such as EPA Boiler MACT standards, EU Industrial Emissions Directive (IED). Innovations like smart automation, IoT monitoring, waste heat recovery and other new technologies are improving boiler functionality, cutting costs, and boosting eco-friendliness at the same time. The entire world is shifting to investing and supporting cleaner infrastructure, which in turn helps the market grow further. The demand for advanced boiler systems is also increasing due to quick industrialization in emerging countries in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Fire tube boiler has the largest market share in the industrial boiler market during the forecast period.

Due to cost effectiveness, simple operation, and widespread applicability, fire-tube boilers are the most popular in the industrial boiler segment. Foods, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and small and medium scale power plants all have low maintenance needs and simple compact designs, which makes them favorable for these industries. In low to medium pressure applications, typically less than 250 psi, fire-tube boilers are quite popular and do exceptionally well. These units effectively provide steam for process heating, HVAC systems, and smaller scale steam-intensive industrial operations. Moreover, today's fierce competition around regulatory requirements fuels the attractiveness of these systems for use in modern industries, thanks to elimination of emissions and amplified efficiency.

10-150 BHP holds the largest share in the industrial boilers market during forecast period.

The industry boilers ranging from 10 to 150 boiler horsepower (BHP) have good applicability in a wide range of industries due to their high-efficiency, compact nature and adaptability. These boilers are predominantly used in softer to moderate stream or hot water production facilities, including but not limited to the food sector, healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Breweries, Commercial complex, and small-scale manufacturing facilities. Smaller units such as these are popular with facilities where space is a constraint, but reliable performance is nevertheless a necessity. Both fire-tube and water-tube types of boilers can be found in this range, although fire-tube boilers are more numerous because of their low price and comparatively better ease of use. The majority of these boilers are fueled by Natural Gas, Propane, or Light Oil is in line with the industry's direction towards using cleaner fuels. Furthermore, the introduction of modern automation and low NOx burners has improved the boilers' emission performance and energy efficiency, meeting stringent environmental regulations like the EPA Boiler MACT standards.

Asia Pacific to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The industrial boiler markets remain mostly dominated by the Asia-Pacific region due to rapid industrialization, rising energy needs, and manufacturing development. Nations such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are undergoing infrastructure development and industrialization which boosts the use of power plants chemical and food processing industries. The market is further benefitted by the presence of leading boiler manufacturers like Thermax (India), Dongfang Electric Corporation (China), and BHEL (India). Economic growth in developing countries like India and China is one of the driving factors for increased electricity consumption. The governments of India and China are investing heavily in industrial thermal power plants, waste to energy plants, combined heat 'n power (CHP) plants, all of which require industrial boilers to generate steam and heat. In addition, growing adoption of industrial boilers for process heating and sterilization applications in the booming food & beverage, textile, and pharmaceutical industries in Southeast Asia.

Key players

The industrial boiler market report comprises key manufacturers such as Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (US), Siemens (Germany), Wood (UK), Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (DEC LTD.) (China), Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch) (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) (Japan), Thermax Limited (India), Sofinter (Italy), Bhel (India), Cleaver-Brooks, Inc. (US) among others.

