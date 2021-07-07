Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.85 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global industrial and institutional disinfectants and sanitizers market report.

The industrial and institutional disinfectants and sanitizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.21% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global industrial and institutional disinfectant and sanitizers market would realize an absolute growth of 97.45% in terms of revenue in the period between 2019-2026. Sanitizer segment accounted for majority share of the global market in 2020 and is expected to grow with at a CAGR of 16.37% during the forecast period in terms of revenue. Ethyl alcohols play a vital role in the industrial and institutional disinfectant and sanitizers composition segment. The composition of ethyl alcohol is one of the most significant factors in deciding the appropriateness of product usage. Ethyl alcohol-based disinfectant and sanitizers is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 2.97 billion between 2019 and 2026. The growing investments in healthcare expenditure, along with the increasing number of innovative products is expected to boost the growth of the industrial & institutional disinfectant and sanitizers market. The healthcare segment of the industrial & institutional disinfectant and sanitizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.28% between 2019 and 2026. The wholesale distributors segment accounted for the largest share of 33.43% of the global industrial & institutional disinfectant and sanitizers market in 2019. In addition, the market value of this segment is expected to reach USD 3.23 billion in 2026. North America is largest market under the global industrial & institutional disinfectant and sanitizers market with an expected incremental revenue of USD 1.74 billion with an absolute growth of 112.30% between 2019-2026.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, composition, end-user, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 44 other vendors

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market – Segmentation

Spray hand sanitizers are a niche product segment preferred by selective customer segments across the market. Vendors promote their products across varied sizes, suitable for end-customers to carry along with them to gyms, fitness centers, and other facilities, subsequently providing a complete solution package for hand hygiene.

Ethyl alcohol-based hygiene solutions are witnessing high demand during the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the globe. Several governments have introduced a range of emergency instructions for vendors to cater to the staggering need for temporary hand hygiene solutions. To fulfill the huge demand, manufacturers of hygiene solutions seek to get alcohol from corns to surge the production.

The growth in the food manufacturing setups is likely to boost the recurring demand for disinfectants and sanitizers. The food industry from the recent five years has grown by the rate close to 6% every year in the US, driving the growth of the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market share across the country.

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market by Product

Sanitizers



Disinfectants

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market by Composition

Ethyl Alcohol



Isopropyl Alcohol



Quats



Chlorine/Iodophor



Others

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market by End-User

Healthcare



Institutional



Hospitality



Food & Beverage Industry



Automotive & Aerospace



Metal & Fabric Manufacturing



Laundry Care



Others

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market by Distribution Channel

Wholesale Distributors/Stockists



Direct Procurement



Dealer & Distributors



Drug Stores/ Pharmacies



Mass Market Players



Other Retail Stores

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market – Dynamics

The demand for hygiene solutions post-COVID-19 is likely to increase in 2021 due to the rise in patient footfall and the greater emphasis on maintaining hygiene. Health and hygiene are important aspects of maintaining social dynamics. Developed nations have implemented a policy-driven architecture to maintain a healthy lifestyle in their society. For instance, the WHO recommendation for preventing maternal infections has been adopted by numerous developed nations. In turn, this creates a healthy market environment for hand hygiene products due to its wide usage to maintain hygiene at hospitals. Further, surgical care is one of the key areas in hospitals where there is increased use of hygiene solutions such as hand scrubs and washes. Also, it is an integral component of health systems in every country at all levels of development. From prevention to palliation, surgical services are required to treat all subcategories of diseases. About 80% of diseases can be treated via surgeries. This, in turn, increases the use of hand hygiene solutions in hospitals, especially during surgeries.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growth in Aging Population

Increasing Product Innovation

Growing Patient Base Due to Spread of Diseases

Increased Chances of Epidemic or Pandemic Outbreaks

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market – Geography

North America is expected to account for the largest market share. The need for disinfectants in the North American market has been primarily driven by the increased prevalence of infectious and health-related diseases and stringent legislation, along with favorable government disinfection and sterilization policies in the area. With increasing hygiene awareness among consumers, key vendors are engaged in offering broader formulating solutions that cater to their changing needs and preferences. Implementation of proper hygiene and sanitation facilities in various food processing plants, schools, grocery stores, restaurants, hospitals, among others, is gaining traction, which is further anticipated to boost the sale of disinfectant products in the region.

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market by Geography

North America



US





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain



APAC



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina

Major Vendors

3M

Ecolab

GOJO Industries

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Unilever Group

Vi-Jon

Other Prominent Vendors

B.Braun

Bath & Body Works

BD

Beitai Daily Chemical

Best Sanitizers

BODE Chemie

Cantel Medical

Cardinal Health

CarrollCLEAN

Chattem Chemicals

Christeyns

Cleenol

CleanWell

Colgate-Palmolive

Diversey

Dreumex

Dynarex

EcoHydra

Edgewell Personal Care

Fisher Scientific

GAMA Healthcare

Henkel

Kimberly-Clark

Kinnos

Kutol

Linkwell

Lion

Medline Industries

Metrex

Nice-Pak

Pal International

Parker Laboratories

Safetec of America

Sani Professional

Schülke & Mayr

S.C. Johnson & Sons

STERIS

Stryker

The Himalaya Drug Company

Unicharm

UPS Hygiene

Vectair Systems

Whiteley

Zoono

Read some of the top-selling reports:

