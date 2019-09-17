Indonesia Inclusion Day Takes Center Stage at ITU Telecom World

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Participating at the ITU Telecom World 2019 in Budapest, Indonesia through the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kemkomimfo) brought the theme "Driving the world digitization initiatives toward universal prosperity", showcased Indonesia's Inclusion Day and presented Indonesia's efforts to drive rapid digital economic growth that can improve the quality of human resources and achieve a just and inclusive prosperity.

Niken Widiastuti, Secretary General of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics said, "We believe that equitable distribution of the development of the telecommunications sector must be based on an ecosystem approach to devices, networks and applications (DNA) that ensures a balance between supply and demand. To accomplish the goals, we synergize the government and the private sector to realize equitable broadband services to remote areas in Indonesia through the Palapa Ring and multifunctional satellite."

At ITU, Indonesia used the momentum to showcase the nation's ITC progress, a synergy between government, public-private sector and start-ups to drive digital economy. Indonesia was represented by its leading telco & satellite companies, and its emerging start-ups including Ruangguru, Cubeacon, Indonesia Satu Tujuh, Bahaso, Pandi and Aruna, all of which have contributed to solving problems in education, maritime and technology sectors.

Indonesian startup representatives who participated in the ITU Telecom World Global SME Award competition, amazed the judges and experts from various parts of the world. In this award competition, Indonesia for the first time won the 2019 ITU Global Industry Award, which was awarded to Ruangguru, an edu-tech start-up.

Ritchie Goenawan, Vice President Ruangguru said, "I thank the Ministry of Communication and Information for its support for startups in Indonesia and the International Telecommunications Union from the United Nations, as we become the sole recipient of the 2019 ITU Global Industry Awards in the Digital Inclusion and Principles category. It is an extraordinary honor that social impacts, technological innovation, business models, usage scales, and ongoing programs undertaken by Ruangguru are recognized through this prestigious award. "

Lourdes Montenegro, Leader of Digital Inclusion Benchmark, World Benchmarking Alliance said: "As a jury I was very impressed with Ruangguru, it is a very interesting application of ICT for education in Indonesia. I think the groundwork they did provides not only educational content for the students but also a platform for the teachers to expand their students online."

