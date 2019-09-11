Indonesia Financial Brokerage Revenues is Expected to Reach Around IDR 6 Trillion by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Trends

With the stable positive economic outlook of Indonesia , government's focus on infrastructure building of around IDR 2.394 trillion by 2024, and continued efforts of stock exchange and other related bodies to impart awareness about capital markets, the traded value of investment is bound to shape the revenue of the industry during the forecast period.

, government's focus on infrastructure building of around by 2024, and continued efforts of stock exchange and other related bodies to impart awareness about capital markets, the traded value of investment is bound to shape the revenue of the industry during the forecast period. The dependency on bank based loans by the corporations is also expected to fall and the industry can witness an increase in the number of IPOs, SPOs and corporate bonds generating higher growth opportunities for brokerage firms in offering underwriting, brokerage and asset management services.

The equity segment of the capital market will continue to dominate the revenues of the industry owing to higher returns, continuous investment by mutual funds asset managers, high liquidity level, expected crossing of Jakarta Composite Index of 7,000 points by 2019 while the growth of debt instruments will be determined majorly by the capital requirements of the government.

Foreign Investment- Key to Indonesia's success: Indonesia has been a major hub for foreign investment among the fastest growing Asian countries. The rising disposable income of the residents coupled with lower interest rates makes the country a preferred investment hub for foreign investment. With the rising number of foreign companies going public and foreign investors taking advantage of underdeveloped financial market, the industry is expected to grow at a faster pace of around 7.7% during 2018-2023E.

Increasing Investment in Mutual Funds Segment: The Assets under Management of the firms have grown tremendously by a CAGR of 22.6% during 2013-2018. The similar trend is expected to continue owing to the stable economic outlook and entry of more firms into mutual funds segment due to which the investment in equity and debt instruments is bound to increase, which will ultimately benefit the brokerage industry.

With an oligopolistic pricing structure and continuous pressure to remain competitive and profitable, the focus of the brokerage firms can shift to cost reduction which can promote formation of strategic partnerships among the local brokerage firms. The entry of new firms based out of Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, China, India and other developing and developed economies is expected to happen which will further the competition in the coming years, posing threat to the local brokerage firms

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market Outlook to 2023– By Equity and Debt Investments Traded Value, Revenue and Frequency of Transactions and By Local and Global Brokerage Firms" believe that there will be an increased competition from the entry of new global firms in the industry and to remain profitable in such a highly fragmented market, it is pertinent to establish core competencies in different segments of the market by leveraging strategic partnerships, superior quality of services and offering a wider range of products and services to the clients. Analysts also believe that discounted brokerage model can change the pricing structure of the industry with charging a fixed annual payment and levying transaction charges at a discounted rate of around 0.10%.The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 7.7% in terms of the revenue generated during the forecasted period 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered:

By Type of Investment Category:

Equity Investment



Stocks





Rights





Warrants





ETFs





REITs



Debt Investment Category



Government Bond





Corporate Bond

By Type of Brokerage Firms:

Local Firms



Global Firms

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period – 2013-2018

– 2013-2018 Forecast Period – 2018-2023E

Companies Covered:

Mandiri Sekuritas

CGS-CIMB Sekuritas Indonesia

UBS Sekuritas Indonesia

Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia

Indo Premier Sekuritas

Yuanta Sekuritas Indonesia

Macquarie Sekuritas Indonesia

Valbury Sekuritas Indonesia

Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia Tbk

Citigroup Indonesia

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Economic Analysis of Indonesia

Cross Comparison of Indonesia with other South Asian Emerging Economies

with other South Asian Emerging Economies Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market Ecosystem

Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market Overview and Genesis

Business Models in the Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market

Snapshot on Investor Profile in Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market.

Financial Brokerage Market. Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market Size, 2013-2018

Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

Snapshot on Sharia capital market Trading

Growth Drivers in the Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market

Recent Developments in the Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market

Issues and Challenges in the Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market

Customer decision making criteria in the Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market

Competitive Landscape in the Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market

Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023

Analyst Recommendations in the Indonesia Financial Brokerage Market

Case Study of Zerodha's success in Indian Financial Brokerage Market

For more information, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/banking-financial-services-and-insurance/financial-services/indonesia-financial-brokerage-market-outlook/239909-93.html

