Indonesia Agritech Market records a growth of CAGR of ~39.7 % on the basis of revenue generated between FY'16 to FY'21 which is driven by improved internet access and government support: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Active initiatives taken by Government

Government launching initiatives such as Smart Farming 4.0, which includes technologies like Agriculture Drone Sprayer, Drone Surveillance, and Soil and Weather Sensors has resulted in increased focus on the Agritech space in Indonesia. Other initiatives such as Agriculture War Room (AWR), Kostratani, Depo Tani and Telkom Rice Digitization Program are some of the digital initiatives for agriculture in Indonesia.

Increase in smartphone and internet penetration

The last five years have been instrumental in bringing about a paradigm shift in smartphone penetration and internet adoption, both in urban and rural areas. This has been spearheaded by the Palapa ring project which has connected all peripheral areas of Indonesia to a stable 4G internet connection.

Digital Agriculture

An encouraging response is observed from farmers when it comes to digitally monitoring their harvest cycles to gain access to institutional funding. In most cases farmers have reported a significant increase in profit margins due to digital intervention from the startups.

Increase in Foreign Investments

The startups operating in Agritech space have grabbed a lot of attention from the foreign investors in last few years. Some of the major funding rounds in the Indonesian Agritech space include Tanihub's latest funding round of more than 65 million USD at the Series B stage. There are several emerging statups in the pre-seed and seed category which outlines the promise held by the Agritech sector in Indonesia.

The report titled "Indonesia Agritech Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by Innovative Startups and Influx of Foreign Investors" by Ken Research suggested that the Indonesia Agritech market has seen impressive growth rate in the last five years with a CAGR of ~39.7% on the basis of revenue generated, due to increased internet access among Indonesian farmers.

Key Segments Covered in Indonesia Agritech Market:-

Agritech Market Size

Market Size on the basis of revenue generated, FY'16-FY'21

Market size of the 5 sub verticals on the basis of revenue generated, FY'16-FY'21

Market Segmentation

Segmentation of Startups by Business Category (FaaS, Fintech, Market Access, Agritech, Agri Biotech)

Segmentation of Startups by year of establishment (FY'13-FY'20)

Segmentation of Startups by Location Jakarta, Bogor , Bandung, Malang, Yogyakarta, Depok, Setiabudi, Tangerang , Bekasi , Sleman, Lampung, Arcamanik)

Segmentation of Startups by Location Jakarta, Bogor, Bandung, Malang, Yogyakarta, Depok, Setiabudi, Tangerang, Bekasi, Sleman, Lampung, Arcamanik)
Segmentation of Startups by Funding Stage (Pre Seed, Seed, Series A, Series B, Convertible Note, Grant, Debt Financing)

Segmentation of Startups by Funding Entity (Foreign, Domestic, Both)

Overview of each Sub vertical (FaaS, Fintech, Market Access, Agritech, Agri Biotech) on the basis of

Demand Analysis

Operating Model

Timeline of Major Players

Service Portfolio

Challenges

Competitive Scenario

Cross Comparison between Major Players

Case Study

Future Outlook & Projections

Analyst Recommendations

Key Target Audience:-

Farming as a Service players

Agri Fintech players

Agritech players

Market Access Players

Agri Biotech players

Farmers/Fishermen

Investors

Regulatory Bodies

Feed, Equipment, Fertilizer Suppliers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: FY'16-FY'21

FY'16-FY'21 Forecast Period: FY'22-FY'26

Agritech Players in Indonesia

FaaS Players

Sayurbox



TaniSupply



Aruna

Fintech Players

TaniFund



eFishery



Koltiva

Market Access Players

8 Villages



Fishlog



Sgara

Agritech Players

Neurafarm



Dycodex



JALA

Agri Biotech Players

Pandawa Agri



Magalarva



FistX

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Indonesia Agricultural Sector Overview

Indonesia Agriculture Industry Demographics

Demand Side: Indonesia Agriculture Scenario

Supply Side: Indonesia Agriculture Scenario

Overview of Indonesia Agritech Market

Overview of Digital Tools

Ecosystem of Major Entities in the Indonesia Agritech Market

Agritech Operating Model

Market Sizing of the AgriTech Industry

Market Sizing of the Sub Segments of AgriTech Industry

Segmentation of Startups by Business Category

Segmentation of Startups by year of establishment

Segmentation of Startups by Location

Segmentation of Startups by Funding Stage

Segmentation of Startups by Funding Entity

Trends and Developments in Agritech market

Challenges faced by Agritech Startups

Regulatory Landscape in Agritech market

Major Government Initiatives in Agritech market in Indonesia

Technology Trends in the Agritech Industry

Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Indonesian Agritech Industry

Growth Drivers in the Agricultural Market in Indonesia

Competition Scenario between sub verticals

Comparison between Technology used in Agritech Space

Overview of sub vertical: FaaS

Overview of sub vertical: Fintech

Overview of sub vertical: Market Access

Overview of sub vertical: Agritech

Overview of sub vertical: Agri Biotech

Demand Analysis of each of the sub verticals

Service Portfolio of each of the sub verticals

Cross Comparison between Major Players

Case Studies (Chilibeli, Sayurbox, TaniFund, Crowde, eFishery, Koltiva, Dycodex, Aruna, Magalarva )

Future Outlook & Projections

Analyst Recommendations

What Lies Ahead for the Agritech Industry?

Technology Roadmap

Industry Speaks

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Indonesia Agritech Market

Related Report:-

India Agritech Market Outlook to FY'2025-By Nature of Services (Input Market Linkage & Farming as a Service, Supply Chain, Post-Harvest Management & Output Market Linkage, Precision Farming, Advisory & Analytics and Agri Fintech)

The India Agritech Market is in early growth stage with increasing awareness among farmers due to growth in internet penetration and mobile connectivity. Many agritech startups have entered the industry, especially in the last 5 years, seeing the potential of the industry. Government impetus in the form of setting up incubators, grants and entering into public-private partnerships with these players has also stimulated entry of players in the sector. The sector is also witnessing high level of investment activity, with increasing interest from venture capitalist firms and international investors. In 2020 alone, the investment in the sector crossed USD 300 million. The overall agritech industry witnessed a revenue growth of ~85% during FY'2019-FY'2020.

