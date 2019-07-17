Indie Campers - Six Themed European Campervan Road Trips and How to Experience Them, With an Expert, For Free

Starting in Split (Croatia), the Indie Campers 'Endless Summer' itinerary will travel through Europe and end in Lisbon (Portugal) six weeks later. Each leg will be joined at some point by an expert on the theme of that leg. Experts include an Italian chef, a surf pro, a professional photographer, a Costa Brava expert, a mountain guide and a graffiti artist. Each of the six winners (and up to three guests) will start their chosen leg with a cameraman and guide (in a support van) and will meet up with the expert to learn essential skills and have unique experiences. At the end of their week they will then be free to take their van at their own pace back to the start point, so they can make more memories of their own. Flights to and from the start point are also included as is fuel for the trip (For full details on how to enter see Notes below)

The six itineraries are:

From Split to Venice

A route that will take travellers to the Plitvice Nature Park and then to Lake Bled. A unique opportunity to learn the secrets of a successful photograph with a pro.

From Venice to Munich

This road trip is for gourmets. Initially in Italy, with an introduction to traditional Italian cuisine accompanied by a chef, then in Austria, where some of the best chocolates in the world are made.

From Munich to Lyon

This road trip will cross the Alps. The ideal place to learn climbing or mountaineering with a seasoned expert and see some of the most spectacular scenery and beautiful lakes in the world such as Constanza.

From Lyon to Barcelona

Nothing better than the natural setting of the Mediterranean to put on flippers, masks and snorkels and explore secret caves or indulge in kayaking for a surprising visit of the Costa Brava.

From Barcelona to Porto

In Barcelona, a graffiti artist will take the winners to discover the iconic places of street art before opening the doors of the most famous museum of contemporary art in Spain, the Guggenheim.

From Porto to Lisbon

Whether you are a novice or a professional, the Lusitanian country offers the ideal playground to understand the history of surfing and to refine its style with the famous Portuguese surfer, Tiago Pires!

Full details of the itineraries and how to upload the video are at https://summer.indiecampers.com/

About Indie Campers

Indie Campers is the biggest provider of campervan rental in Europe. Currently, it has a fleet of more than 850 campervans over 50 locations across Portugal, The United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, The Netherlands, Croatia, Belgium, Iceland and the Mediterranean islands (Corsica, Sardinia and Sicily). Founded in Portugal in 2013, when two friends decided to buy three campervans in an auction. Today, six years later Indie Campers is the market leader with clients of over 80 different nationalities, over 100.000 nights spent in their campervans and over 15 million euros in revenue. For more information visit https://indiecampers.com or visit their Instagram page.

