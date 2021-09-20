India to Host World’s Largest Virtual FinTech Fest on 28th-30th Sept

- Over 25K delegates, from over 3,500 unique companies and over 115 countries, to attend the summit

- About 300 global speakers from 35 nations to share their perspectives on various facets of fintech

- India with over 800 million smartphone & internet users is the most evolved society for fintech adoption in the world today

NEW DELHI, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 25,000 delegates, from over 115 countries, will participate at the world's largest virtual fintech summit -- Global FinTech Fest (GFF) on 28th -30th September that will discuss how globally the economies are being re-shaped by fintech adoption.

India is gradually emerging as the world's top fintech hub, with the sector clocking the highest VC funding in the last one year in the APAC region. The current year has seen over 16 unicorns in India where 1 in 4 unicorns were from the fintech domain.