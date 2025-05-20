Independent verification of Anemoi Rotor Sails shows nearly 10% average emission savings on wind-assisted bulk carrier

LONDON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A bulk carrier has propelled wind-assisted technology to the forefront of the maritime industry after a year's global trial achieved significant operational savings.

Three 24m high Anemoi Rotor Sails were installed on the 82,000 DWT Kamsarmax bulk carrier TR Lady, with performance verification conducted by Lloyd's Register Advisory.

The average net savings across the trial period, calculated from the verified performance model, were 1.9 tonnes of fuel per day and 7.0 tonnes of CO2 per day (well-to-wake). This equates to an average of 9.1% net propulsion fuel and emissions savings.

"Independent verification is a crucial step in building trust across the industry. It underpins our commitment to setting a new standard as emerging technologies like wind propulsion pave the way in clean maritime innovation," said Clare Urmston, CEO, Anemoi Marine Technologies.

During the trial, TR Lady, owned in funds managed by Tufton Investment Management Ltd and chartered by Cargill, navigated the Indian Ocean, South Atlantic, North and South Pacific, Southern Ocean, the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Horn, as well as busy shipping lanes, like the Malacca Strait.

Eight laden and ballast legs were analysed to calculate average fuel and emissions savings. While aligning with Anemoi's predicted 10% savings, the findings established a reliable benchmark for wind-assisted propulsion performance under various real-world conditions.

As TR Lady did not follow a fixed route, results varied per voyage, including a notable a 22-day North Pacific voyage, averaging route savings of 21% net propulsion fuel reduction calculated from the verified performance model.

Dr Dogan Uzun, Ship Performance Consultant at Lloyd's Register Advisory and assessment project manager, said: "We have independently verified Anemoi's methodology. The findings show that wind-assisted propulsion, when supported by robust data and transparent methods, can significantly reduce uncertainty and contribute meaningfully to emissions reduction in commercial shipping."

Ms Urmston added: "Lloyd's Register Advisory's rigorous and transparent approach gives shipowners and operators the confidence that our technology delivers measured fuel savings and emissions reductions in line with expectations."

Testing is now underway on several vessels featuring Anemoi's larger 35m Rotor Sails, with even better performance results expected.

"We are excited by the results, which not only confirm the technology's effectiveness but also the strong operational and environmental benefits we anticipated," said Nicolas Tirogalas, Tufton's President and Chief Investment Officer.

Chris Hughes, of Cargill, said real-world, on-ship performance of technologies "is a key piece in the wind assist propulsion puzzle." He concluded: "By combining the data from more than 167 rotor on/off tests that were conducted by the TR Lady, together with the independent verification from LR, Anemoi installed confidence in the accuracy of their analysis."

Read the joint paper by Lloyd's Register and Anemoi detailing the Rotor Sail installation procedure, with a focus on the TR Lady Kamsarmax vessel here: https://www.lr.org/en/knowledge/research-reports/2025/innovative-emissions-reduction-wind-assisted-propulsion-in-bulk-carriers/

https://www.anemoimarine.com/

