Independent meta-analyses by Melanoma Institute of Australia on CP-GEP model in Melanoma Care

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkylineDx, an innovative diagnostics company specializing in the research and development of molecular diagnostics for oncology, inflammatory, and infectious diseases, announced today the results of a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis conducted by Melanoma Institute of Australia (MIA). This independent study validates the predictive power of SkylineDx's Clinicopathologic Gene Expression Profile (CP-GEP) model, known as the Merlin test, in guiding the decision-making process for Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy (SLNB) in patients with cutaneous melanoma [1].

SLNB is a standard, yet invasive, procedure used to accurately stage melanoma and guide further treatment. Recommended for patients with melanomas that exceed a Breslow thickness of 1.0 mm, SLNB is crucial in detecting the spread of cancer to the lymph nodes. However, with a relatively low positive detection rate—only 15% to 20% of patients undergoing SLNB have nodal metastasis—many patients undergo the surgery unnecessarily. The Merlin CP-GEP model addresses this issue by identifying patients at low risk for nodal metastasis, allowing them to avoid unnecessary SLNB and its associated risks.

The MIA-led study analyzed data from independent external validation studies on the Merlin CP-GEP model published between 2020 and 2024. These studies spanned patient records from 4 countries, offering a comprehensive view of the model's predictive accuracy. The analysis revealed that the CP-GEP model achieved a sensitivity of 93%, meaning it accurately identified 93% of patients with nodal metastasis, while achieving an NPV (Negative Predictive Value) of 95%, indicating that 95% of patients identified as low-risk truly did not have nodal metastasis. The model performed exceptionally well in patients with pT2 melanomas (1.01 – 2.0 mm thickness) [2], significantly reducing the number of unnecessary SLNB procedures. However, in patients with pT1 melanomas (≤1.0 mm thickness) [2], heterogeneity in the data prevented reliable conclusions, highlighting the need for further research. The study [3] also confirmed that patients with pT3 and pT4 melanomas, due to their high risk of nodal metastasis, are less likely to benefit from the Merlin model, as SLNB is generally recommended for these more advanced cases as the risk for a positive node is higher.

Commenting on the findings, Associated Professor. Dr. Alexander C.J. van Akkooi, MD, PhD, FRACS, Chair of Melanoma Surgical Oncology at Melanoma Institute Australia and one of the principal investigators, stated, "The data from this independent meta-analysis, consisting of CP-GEP performance across all the studies, shows that Merlin's CP-GEP model is a powerful deselection tool for SLNB, especially for patients with pT2 melanomas. By reducing surgeries, we're improving patient care and making melanoma treatment pathways more efficient."

Jvalini Dwarkasing, Chief Scientific Officer of SkylineDx, added, "This independent validation of our Merlin test by one of the world's leading melanoma research institutes is an important milestone. It reinforces the clinical utility of the CP-GEP model in optimizing melanoma care, enabling patients to avoid the risks of surgeries while ensuring that those who need further intervention receive it. We will continue our work to refine and expand the use of Merlin, ensuring its benefits are realized globally."

SkylineDx remains committed to advancing innovative diagnostic tools like Merlin CP-GEP, helping to personalize treatment decisions and improve outcomes for melanoma patients.

About CP-GEP (Merlin test)

CP-GEP is a non-invasive prediction model for cutaneous melanoma patients that combines clinicopathologic (CP) variables with gene expression profiling (GEP). This model is able to stratify patients based on being high or low risk for metastasis and thereby categorize them in the appropriate surgical action categories listed in evidence-based cancer treatment, prevention and screening guidelines. The CP-GEP model was developed by Mayo Clinic and SkylineDx BV and it has been clinically validated in multiple studies. More information (including references) may be obtained at www.falconprogram.com and www.merlinmelanomatest.com. The test has been launched in the United States and Europe as Merlin test. SkylineDx collaborates with diagnostic service providers globally to bring this test to market and increase the access. In the United States, Tempus is commercializing Tempus Merlin test.

Quest Diagnostics launched their own LDT version of the CP-GEP model in the United States under the brand name MelaNodal Predict™.

About SkylineDx

SkylineDx is a biotechnology company focused on research & development of molecular diagnostics in oncology inflammatory, and infectious diseases. SkylineDx uses its expertise to bridge the gap between academically discovered gene expression signatures and commercially available diagnostic products with high clinical utility, assisting healthcare professionals in accurately determining the type or status of disease or predicting a patient's response to treatment. Based on test results, healthcare professionals can tailor the treatment approach to the individual patient. SkylineDx is headquartered in Rotterdam. the Netherlands, complemented by a U.S. base of operations and a CAP/CLIA certified laboratory in San Diego California, USA. To learn more about SkylineDx, please visit www.skylinedx.com.

Footnotes: