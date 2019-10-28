Independent Children's Bookseller Telling Tales Launches Purpose-built Bookshop on a Boat

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent bookseller and specialist in iIllustrated children's books, Telling Tales, have moved aboard a purpose-built canal boat.

Telling Tales moved out of their shop in Hackney, London earlier in the year and work started on the boat in the summer of 2018. The 60x12ft widebeam boat was launched in October and will operate as a roving trader licensed by the Canal & River Trust (CRT). There will be a focus on Telling Tales home borough of Hackney and neighbouring boroughs of Tower Hamlets and Islington, mostly travelling along the Regents Canal, Paddington Arm, Limehouse Cut and Lea Navigation, but with the opportunity to travel north to Hertford and as far west as Bath or Bristol.

The boat has been designed specifically for the purpose. It offers an adaptable space to convert from shop, to workshop and event space. The hull has been crafted by expert boat builders and has been fit-out by The Fitout Pontoon, an industry leading team whose 15 years boat building experience is supported by backgrounds in product and furniture design as well as shopfitting. The design of the boat provides built-in shelving to showcase books at child height, additional headroom, a roof window and reading nooks for children. Materials such as Birch plywood have been chosen to provide a modern and light environment which is welcoming to both children and their parents. The boat is fitted with a kitchen and Espresso machine and serves great coffee.

Telling Tales' visual identity was developed by NotOnSunday whose concept for the logo subtly reflects the boat by turning the S of "Tales" into a wave.

Following the success of their Hackney shop, Telling Tales see the boat as an opportunity to share their passion for illustrated books with a wider audience and have many activities planned from craft workshops to cinema screenings.

"Anyone who visited Telling Tales' Broadway Market Saturday store will know Daisy has the best taste when it comes to illustrated indie titles, and being able to browse the collection in this amazing floating shop makes the whole experience totally magical. This custom-built space includes these amazing reading nooks for kids to clamber through or curl up in, a little seating area and even a coffee machine."

Emmy Watts, Bablands.com

"Telling Tales has always stocked a wonderful selection of books and their move to a boat is a really exciting venture. The boat provides a beautifully designed space, perfect for entertaining and engaging young readers and their parents."

Liv Stones, Chief Marketing Officer, N Family Club

"Right from the initial design meeting The Fit Out Pontoon fully understood Telling Tales unique vision. As a boat builder specialising in the more interior design lead projects we couldn't wait to challenge tradition with this exciting venture. The finished product is something we'll be proud of for years to come!"

Mark Speakman, Owner, The Fitout Pontoon

More about Telling Tales

Telling Tales was founded and is independently run by Daisy Hollings, it is also part of Line, a digital studio who have been working with authors and publishers since 2002. Line has worked with publishers, including Penguin Random House and Pan Macmillan, for many years. Their own publishing related ventures include Another Read, a platform to promote children's authors and illustrators.

https://www.tellingtales.com

https://www.lineindustries.com

https://www.anotherread.com

