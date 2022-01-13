Increasing Use of Polymers to Reduce Overall Weight and Improve Efficiency of EVs to Drive Revenue Growth of the Electric Vehicle (Car) Polymers Market: Reports and Data

Rapid adoption of electric vehicles across the globe, increasing use of polymers in interiors of EVs, and increasing focus on manufacturing lightweight electric vehicles are some factors expected to drive market growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has recently published its latest report titled "Electric Vehicle (Car) Polymers Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Engineering Plastics, and Elastomers), By Component (Exterior, Interior, and Powertrain System), By Application (Commercial EVs, and Passenger EVs), and By Region Forecast to 2028."

According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global electric vehicle (car) polymers market size was USD 6.91 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 418.27 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 66.9% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Request a Sample Report – @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4671

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The technology of electric vehicles is dependent on high efficiency and good strength to weight ratio which has increased use of lightweight materials. Polymers provide long-term performance and efficiency gains and have proven to improve fuel efficiency by 5%. Rapid advancement in polymer science have further broadened their application scope in automotive applications. Polymers have been widely used in sensor shields, brackets, insulation, EV charging stations, and in battery separators and coatings. Increasing use of polymers to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness level and to boost efficiency and performance of electric vehicles are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Over the recent past, role of plastic in design and manufacturing of automotive vehicles has become more essential with the implementation of stringent regulations and rapidly changing consumer preferences for affordable, lightweight, and fuel-efficient vehicles. One third components of vehicles are made of plastics and over 70% plastic used in the automobiles comes from four main polymers such as polyamides, polypropylene, polyurethane, and PVC. Application of polymers in electric vehicles has increased due to increasing focus of manufacturers on reducing costs and overall weight of the vehicles. Polymers are widely being used in interior and exterior of car and under the hood as an alternative to metal parts. In addition, flame-retardant polymers such as adhesives and fabrics are used in cars to reduce the risk of fires from spreading. Engineered thermoplastics are designed to withstand high heat and electrical currents generated by electric vehicles. Polymers have also significantly reduced weight of the batteries and has improved battery safety by minimizing the risk of short circuits. These key factors have created greater demand for polymers in electric vehicles and is expected to continue to drive market growth going ahead.

In addition, advanced polymer-based battery pack protection separators used for lithium ion batteries in the EVs can boost battery power radically, can ensure temperature stability, and extend range of EV over a single charge. These battery pack protection systems can protect vehicle batteries during impact. These are some other key factors expected to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, fluctuations in raw material prices of polymers can potentially hamper market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electric-vehicle-car-polymers-market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Elastomers Segment to Register Rapid Revenue Growth Rate:

Elastomers segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period attributable to increasing applications of elastomers in electric vehicles for the production of gaskets, housing, and seals for thermal insulation.

Interior Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

Interior segment is expected to dominate other component segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Polymer materials are widely used in interior of electric vehicles to enhance safety and lower risks of accidents. Increasing demand for lightweight materials due to growing focus on durability and demand for aesthetically pleasing interiors are some key factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of this segment.

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/4671

Asia Pacific Market Revenue to Expand Significantly:

Asia Pacific is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to increasing adoption of electric vehicles, growing initiatives by government to encourage adoption of EVs, rising investment to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and availability of technologically advanced electric vehicles.

Europe to Account for Significantly Large Revenue Share:

Europe is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period attributable to robust presence of major market players in the countries in the region, growing initiatives to promote electric mobility, and increasing investments by OEMs to develop advanced polymer-based electric vehicle components.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Covestro

BASF SE

SABIC

Asahi Kasei

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries

Celanese Corporation

Solvay S.A.

LG Chem Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/4671

Market Segmentation:

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the electric vehicle (car) polymers market based on type, component, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Engineering Plastics

Polyamide



Polyurethane



Polycarbonate



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)



Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)



Fluoropolymer



Polypropylene



Thermoplastic Polyester



Others

Elastomers

Natural Rubber



Synthetic Rubber



Silicone Elastomer



Fluoroelastomer



Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Exterior

Interior

Powertrain System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial Electric Vehicles

Passenger Electric Vehicles

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4671

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Tire market size was USD 246.66 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising vehicle production across the world. Demand for tire depends upon the growth of automobile production.

Automotive Plastic Fasteners market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 15.3% from USD 3.32 billion in 2019 to USD 9.78 billion in 2027. Due to their lightweight, relatively cheap, and technical advances to develop their qualities in terms of strength and mechanical characteristics, the plastic fasteners industry is anticipated to witness considerable growth in automotive applications.

Electrical Steel Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from USD 10.86 billion in 2019 to USD 24.40 billion in 2027. The major factors contributing to this growth is the increase in investments in infrastructure development and urbanization across the world. There is a surge in demand from energy generation and transmission sector and the introduction of electrical vehicles is largely driving the industry's growth.

Automotive Composite Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from USD 4.86 billion in 2019 to USD 10.92 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient lightweight vehicles, the growing popularity of electric and hybrid cars, the increase in adoption of luxurious cars, and supportive government regulations are primarily driving the market's growth during the forecast period.

Filters market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.8% from USD 74.36 billion in 2019 to USD 108.61 billion in 2027. The market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the growing automotive industry, where the filters find extensive uses.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data. Is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-electric-vehicle-car-polymers-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data