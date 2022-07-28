Increasing Requirement of Warehouse Automation and Advanced Technologies will be the Future Catalyst for Robotic Arms Market in Asia Pacific: Ken Research

In January 2022 , KUKA and Ford Otosan in Turkey signed a new framework contract for supplying more than 700 robots for Ford's EV and connected commercial vehicle projects in plant Kocaeli.

In February 2021, ABB announced a new generation of collaborative robots for the faster accomplishment of tasks, side-by-side with people.

GURUGRAM, India, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing investments in research and development: Increased spending on R&D efficiencies in the technology involved in robotic arms will create attractive growth opportunities for the market. Further continuous product development and development of platforms for technology applications in R&D laboratories, striking a balance between short-term and long-term R&D programs is opening up new opportunities for robotic arms to increase their demand.

Increasing Requirement of Warehouse Automation: The demand for individuals emphasizing on fast and reliable delivery has become more so automating the warehouse management and investing in automated warehouses is booming the robotics market. Robots that support this type of logistics are on the rise as more and more people shop online.

Introduction of the advanced technologies: The advancement in technology has accelerated the growth of the robotic arms market. The technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are highly demanded these days. The involvement of AI and ML in robotic arms has opened various opportunities which boosted the demand for robotic arms.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 – Driven by Rapid Industrial Automation, Advanced Technologies, and Increasing R&D Investment: Ken Research" believe that the Robotic arms market is expected to grow owing to the increasing need for supply chain and factory automation for all key applications among all major end user industries.

Key Segments Covered in Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market

Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market By Product Type

Articulated



Cartesian



SCARA



Cylindrical



Parallel/Delta



Others

Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market By Payload Capacity

Less than 500 KG



501-3,000 KG



3,001 KG and above

Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market By Application

Materials Handling



Cutting & Processing



Soldering & Welding



Assembling & Disassembling



Others

Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market By End User Industry

Automotive



Electrical & Electronics



Metal & Machinery



Plastics & Chemicals



Food & Beverages



Others

Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market By Geography and Major Countries

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Taiwan

Key Target Audience

Robotic Arms Manufacturers

Robotic Arms Product Assemblers

Robotic Arms Component suppliers

Raw Material Suppliers for Robotic Arms

Potential Investors in Robotic Arms Companies

Value Added Resellers

Collaborative Robot Manufacturers

Industrial OEMs of Robotic Arms

Industrial Automation Solutions Providers

Robotics Companies

Robotics Industry Associations

Robotics Research Groups

Ministries of Electronics and Engineering

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Major Robotic Arms Companies in Asia Pacific Mentioned in the Report:

ABB

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

FANUC Corporation

KUKA AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Robotics

OMRON

Yamaha Motor

Universal Robots

Notable Emerging Robotic Arms Companies in Asia Pacific Mentioned in the Report:

EVS Tech Co., Ltd.

AUBO Robotics

Connected Robotics

Ascent Robotics

Preferred Networks

Neuromeka

Doosan Robotics

Accio Robotics

Janyu Tech Pvt. Ltd

Asimov Robotics

Techman Robot

Geek+

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Snapshot of Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market

Historic Growth of Overall Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Industry

Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors

Covid 19 Impact on the Overall Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market and by Segments

Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market in Major Asia Pacific Countries

Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Companies within Each Major Country

Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market

Frequently Asked Questions:-

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market is covered from 2017 – 2027 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2027.





What is the Future Growth Rate of the Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market?

The Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market is expected to witness a CAGR of above 15% over the next 5 years.





What are the Key Factors Driving the Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market?

Increasing requirements for industrial and warehouse automation and introduction of the advanced technologies are expected to be the primary drivers of this market.





Which is the Fastest Growing Product Segment within the Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market?

Parallel/Delta is the fastest growing product segment within the Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market.





Who are the Key Players in Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market?

ABB, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG , Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Robotics, OMRON, Yamaha Motor, and Universal Robots are the major companies operating in Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market.

SOURCE Ken Research