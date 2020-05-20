Increasing Regulatory Compliance and end use Demand to Drive Growth of Global First Aid Kit Packaging Market - TMR

- Growing adoption of first aid kits in the automobile industry and increasing compliance and demand for the same in working places are expected to drive the global first aid packaging market in coming years

- With innovative packaging methods and materials, the market is expected to witness lucrative opportunities in future

ALBANY, New York, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has published a new research report that provides a detailed information about the global first aid kit packaging market. The research report tries to shed light on the key market segments, driving and restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the competitive landscape of the global market.

As per the research report, the global first aid kit packaging market is projected to showcase a highly promising CAGR of 4.0% over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2019 to 2027. Initially, the global market was valued at US$282.6 Mn in 2019.

Global First Aid Kit Packaging Market – Key Takeaways

In terms of type of packaging, cases or boxes have been the popular choice for the first aid kit packaging because of their spaciousness, convenience, and durability. The segment is more popular in comparison to pouches and bags.

Other notable packaging types are bags, cabinet, and backpack. These segments are also expected to witness a promising growth in coming years.

In terms of material, the global market is segmented into plastic, metal, fabric, and glass. Of these, the segment of textile fabric has been witnessing a highly fast paced development in recent years. This growth of the segment is due to the increasing demand for backpacks and bags.

In terms of end user, the global market for first aid kit packaging is segmented into military, automotive, residential, sports, offices, and industrial.

Of these the automotive segment is projected to witness a highly promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

In addition to this, the segments of offices and sports are also expected witness a fast paced growth in the near future.

Based on product, the global market is segmented into mounted and portable. The portable first aid kit packaging is expected to witness an increased level of adoption.

Global First Aid Kit Packaging Market – Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factor for the growth of the global first aid kit packaging market is the requirement for varying packaging formats at economical costs. There are different standards, compliances, and regulations as per different regions and countries. These varying demands are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years of the forecast period.

Another important factor that is helping to drive the growth of the global market is the introduction of new products. Several companies operating in the market are focusing on developing innovative and smart products that will cater to the evolving needs of their end users.

In recent years, governments and regulatory bodies have made it compulsory to have first aid kits across workplaces, industrial spaces, and at sports and recreation events. The objective is to be ready to face any undesirable event with speed and efficiency. This level of compliance has also helped in driving the growth of the global market in recent years.

Global First Aid Kit Packaging Market – Geographical Outlook

The North America regional segment of the global first aid kit packaging market is expected to remain the most dominant one in the coming years of the forecast period, followed by Europe .

regional segment of the global first aid kit packaging market is expected to remain the most dominant one in the coming years of the forecast period, followed by . Presence of notable players and constantly increasing demand for first aid kits across prominent end use sectors are some of the key growth factors for the regional market.

Global First Aid Kit Packaging Market – Key Players

Crownhill Packaging, A2B Plastics Ltd., Acme United Corporation (First Aid Only Inc.), Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., and Cintas Corporation are some of the key names in the global first aid kit packaging market.

Segmentation of Global Luxury Folding Carton Market:

Type of First Aid Kit Packaging

Boxes



Bags



Cabinet



Backpack

First Aid Kit Packaging Material Type

Plastic



Metal



Fabric



Glass

End Use of First Aid Kit Packaging

Military



Automotive



Residential Purposes



Sports



Offices



Industrial

Market Region of First Aid Kit Packaging

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



United Kingdom





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



South Asia



India





Thailand





Malaysia





Indonesia





Oceania





Rest of South Asia



East Asia



Japan





China





South Korea



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



GCC Countries





South Africa





North Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

