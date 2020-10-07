Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Set to Propel Growth in Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: TMR

- Rapidly ageing population will be a notable growth factor in the market over the forecast period

- Innovation and technological improvement to be key growth determiners for players operating here

- Presence of key players and large number of aged people in the North American region will account for a significant market share

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2020 to 2030, the global remote patient monitoring devices market will record a stellar growth rate of about 12.5%, compounded annually. It will add notably to market worth. It is pertinent to note here that in the year 2019, valuation was pegged at USD 0.8 billion. By 2030, the market will touch mark of USD 3.4 billion.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The robust CAGR will lead to creation and availability of a string of profitable growth opportunities in the vendor landscape. Factors such as rapidly ageing population across the world, increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancement will help the market record growth."

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings of Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Study:

Product-wise, heart rate monitors (ECG) segment accounts for a sizeable market share and over the forecast period it will expand at a notable pace

On the basis of application, cardiovascular segment holds significant share of global remote patient monitoring devices market

Under the end-user category, hospital-based patients segment is a prominent growth propeller

For a detailed analysis of global remote patient monitoring devices market by product, end-user, and region, visit TOC at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/401

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market:

Improvement in healthcare systems and growing focus on betterment in medical outcomes is set to drive the global remote patient monitoring devices market forward

Rapidly ageing population, coupled with increase in incidence of chronic illnesses is anticipated to drive the market on an upward growth trajectory

Advancement in technology is paving way for growth in the global remote patient monitoring devices market over the forecast period

Regional Analysis of Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market:

North America is anticipated to account for a high revenue share in the global market owing to presence of strong players and pronounced ageing of regional population

is anticipated to account for a high revenue share in the global market owing to presence of strong players and pronounced ageing of regional population Increasing awareness and prevalence of chronic diseases are also growth propellers over the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) region will be a lucrative market and will grow at a decent pace from 2020 to 2030

Analyze global remote patient monitoring devices market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample.php

Competitive Analysis of Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has deep dived into the competitive landscape of global remote patient monitoring devices market over the forecast period to provide granular information regarding growth dynamics. It notes that vendor landscape of the market is moderately fragmented and quite competitive. The TMR report delineates information on company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, and recent developments.

Purchase Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Players that have left a mark on the global remote patient monitoring devices market and are active and aggressive as far as claiming revenue share is concerned include Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Medtronic Plc., Welch Allyn, Abbott Laboratories, Masimo Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., among others.

It is quite pertinent to note here that leading players are making use of strategies that revolve around improvement in technology and innovation. Alliances and product development are other strategies that pave way for growth.

Browse More Press Release - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Segmentation

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Product

Vital Sign Monitors

Heart Rate Monitors (ECG)

Blood Pressure Monitors

Respiratory Rate Monitors

Brain Monitoring (EEG)

Temperature Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Others

Special Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

Fetal Heart Monitors

Multi-Parameter Monitors (MPM)

Anesthesia Monitors

Prothrombin Monitors

Others

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Cancer

Hypertension

Infections

Bronchitis

Dehydration

Sleep Disorder

Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

Others

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by End User

Hospital-based Patients

Homecare

Ambulatory Patients

Others

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Vital Signs Monitoring Systems Market: The growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, surge in the geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement policies are some of the leading factors that are expected to boost the growth of the vital signs monitoring systems market during the forecast period. Thus, the global vital signs monitoring systems market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 11.8 Bn by the end of 2027

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market: The global refurbished medical equipment market was valued at ~US$ 8 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Rise in prevalence of various chronic conditions, stringent regulatory scenarios for refurbished medical equipment, favorable reimbursement policies; rising mergers & acquisitions; and presence of key players, especially in developing countries, are anticipated to propel the market

Wearable Medical Devices Market: The global wearable medical devices market was valued at approximately US$ 6.8 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a value of approximately US$ 29.6 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2026. The market is driven by the rise in prevalence of chronic pain, increase in diabetic population, increase in the geriatric population, and a surge in the rate of adoption of technologically advanced wearable medical products.

Browse Our Latest Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/remote-patient-monitoring-devices-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research