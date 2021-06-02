Increasing Popularity of Asian Food Cuisine, Especially in the West will Paint Strokes of Growth across the Monosodium Glutamate Market, Says TMR

- Heightening disposable income of individuals around the globe and an increase in the demand for food additives is expected to bring immense growth opportunities for the monosodium glutamate (MSG) market during the tenure of 2021-2031

- Asia Pacific will observe a dominating streak in terms of regional growth between 2021 and 2031

ALBANY, N.Y., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The preference for fast food and processed food has increased substantially over the years. The emergence of a hectic work schedule and untimely eating time has triggered the demand for fast foods exponentially. The growing use of monosodium glutamate in fast foods due to their taste-enhancing properties will have a profound impact on the growth trajectory across the assessment period of 2021-2031.

Monosodium glutamate or MSG is a blend of 78 percent glutamate, 10 percent bound water and 12 percent sodium. Glutamate is a type of amino acid that offers an Umami taste. This amino acid type can be found in protein-rich foods such as fish, milk, poultry, meat, etc. It is also produced naturally in the human body. It has been in existence for more than a century as an additive to various food types. Baked goods, cheese, sauces, milk, and milk products, etc are some of the major food types where monosodium glutamate is used largely.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) experts have conducted a deep analysis on the growth of the monosodium glutamate market. The TMR experts predict the monosodium glutamate market to expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The global monosodium glutamate market expects to surpass a valuation of US$ 5.8 bn by 2031.

The overwhelming rise in the demand for monosodium glutamate in Asian countries is a prominent factor that will help in boosting growth opportunities. The growing popularity of Asian food in western countries like the U.S. is also proving to be a prominent factor. In addition, high production in countries like Indonesia and China will also prove to be a shining growth aspect for the monosodium glutamate market.

Key Findings of the Report

Utilization across other End-Users will Accelerate the Growth across the Monosodium Glutamate Market

Monosodium glutamate is not only used in the food and beverage industry. It is also used prominently in the pharmaceutical and medical industries. Monosodium glutamate is used as a hypertension neuroregulator. Furthermore, it is also used for treating congenital metabolic diseases and parenteral nutrition applications. All these factors bode well for the growth of the monosodium glutamate market.

Growing Consumption of Processed Foods to Lay the Foundation for Growth

Swelling urbanization levels and workload have led to the emergence of long and busier work schedules. These work schedules are prompting many individuals to opt for processed foods. Monosodium glutamate is used in canned vegetables and soups in large quantities. Thus, the heightening consumption of processed food will prove to be a positive growth factor for the monosodium glutamate market.

Taste-Boosting Properties to Bring Promising Growth

Monosodium glutamate does not have a distinct taste but it certainly helps in enhancing the natural flavor of varied food products. Monosodium glutamate is described as Umami, a basic taste type after sour, salty, sweet, and bitter. All these factors help in bringing tremendous growth opportunities for the monosodium glutamate market.

Monosodium Glutamate Market: Major Growth- Restraining Factors

Monosodium glutamate's Umami flavor can stimulate the receptors on the tongue and can also increase the calories, which is harmful to the human body. This factor will have a negative impact on the growth of the monosodium glutamate market.

Sodium salt present in monosodium glutamate can result in a varied number of health issues such as muscle and joint pain in the knees and a decrease in bone strength and calcium content. These aspects will further ruin the growth prospects of the monosodium glutamate market.

