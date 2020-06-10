Increasing Demand for Regular and Healthy Airflow to Drive Uptake of Global Ventilation Fans Market; Valuation to Reach US$3 Bn by 2030 End - Transparency Market Research

- In the past two three decades, technologies for high efficiency ventilation and airflow have developed at a great pace

- The present trends in the global ventilation fans market are now moving towards technological advancements with increasing onus on developing energy efficient ventilation systems

ALBANY, New York, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now come up with a new research report that provides detailed information about the overall working dynamics of the global ventilation fans market. The research report offers actionable insights on the key market segments, prominent driving and restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the overall situation of the vendor landscape.

According to the research report, the global ventilation fans market is expected to showcase a healthy CAGR of ~5% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030. Given the rate of growth, the valuation of the market is expected to rise up to US$3 Bn by the fall of 2030.

Global Ventilation Fans Market – Key Takeaways

The global market for ventilation fans is segmented in terms of type of product, installation, end use sector, and region.

In terms of product type, the global market is being dominated by the segment of axial fan. The growth of the segment is primarily driven due to the growing demand for tube and propeller axial fans from different sectors such as industrial, commercial, and retail for variety of applications.

In terms of installation, the global market is being currently dominated by the wall mounted fans. However, it is projected that the segment of roof mounted fans will witness a promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period due to their ease of installation and overall improved performance.

In terms of end use, the global ventilation fans market is being dominated by the commercial sector. The growth of the segment is due to the increasing construction and building activities occurring across different parts of the globe.

Global Ventilation Fans Market – Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the global ventilation fans market rise in the construction and building activities across globe. With several development projects underway such as hotels, malls, residential buildings, commercial buildings, and other industrial applications, the growth of the market will remain consistent over the course of the given forecast period.

Another important driving factor for the market growth is the increasing demand from the industrial sector. Ventilation fans are needed in several industries to pump in fresh air and avoid risk of suffocation and spread of toxic gases.

Moreover, the government has also issued stringent employee security norms which requires industries to install upgraded systems in order to functions.

Such factors are thus projected to drive the overall growth of the global ventilation fans market in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Ventilation Fans Market – Key Restraining Factors

The current outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has become a huge concern for the growth of the global ventilation fans market.

Due to the pandemic, nearly all the outdoor and building activities are shut down and thus, the demand for the fans has also gone down, affecting the market growth.

Global Ventilation Fans Market – Geographical Outlook

Currently, the global market is being dominated by the regional segment of Europe.

. The growth of the market is the issuance of strict safety guidelines by the governments in the region. It is projected that the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to witness a promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Ventilation Fans Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global ventilation fans market include Panasonic Corporation, Nortek Inc., Systemair AB, Greenwood Airvac, Polypipe Ventilation, Vent-Axia, Airflow Developments Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc., and Titon plc. Companies operating in the ventilation fans market are extensively focusing on introducing innovative products in order to gain more market share.

Global Ventilation Fans Market: Segmentation

Ventilation Fans Market, by Product Type

Axial Fans

Propeller



Tube Axial



Vane Axial

Centrifugal Fans

Forward Inclined Blades



Backward Inclined Blades



Straight Radial Blades

Ventilation Fans Market, by Installation

Wall Mounted

Roof Mounted

Ventilation Fans Market, by End Use

Residential

Commercial

Hotels & Restaurants



Malls & Shopping Centers



Hospitals & Medical centers



Warehouses & Garage



Others

Industrial

Oil & Gas



Automotive



Food & Beverage Processing



Chemical



Industrial Manufacturing



Others

Ventilation Fans Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

