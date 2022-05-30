Increasing demand for Express Delivery coupled with Growing Internet User's in the Vietnam will drive the Online Grocery Market: Ken Research

30 May, 2022, 14:30 BST
- The online grocery delivery penetration in total grocery market is expected to increase to more than 3.0% by the end of 2026F.
- The Beauty and Health segment will continue dominating on the basis of GMV, followed by Food & Beverages category, in 2026.
- Technological development such as drone deliveries, warehouse automation and voice ordering are anticipated to be adopted by service providers to enable quicker deliveries.
- The demand for online grocery is rising among working professionals & married couples as they have less time to physically visit a store for grocery shopping.
Impact of Covid-19: The online grocery Industry in Vietnam witnessed a triple digit growth during the Covid-19 pandemic as people avoided going to crowded places and shifted to buying grocery online. Companies experienced a surge in average order size as customers were shopping in bulk. Average delivery time also increased to seven to ten days. In order to fulfil the increased demand, companies expanded their delivery fleet by partnering with third party delivery companies to manage last-mile logistics.
Expanding Partnerships: It is anticipated that companies would be expanding tie ups with suppliers & grocery stores, food delivery companies, e-wallet companies to leverage their capabilities to fulfil customer orders. Introduction of express delivery, regional expansion, diversification of product portfolio, focus on achieving operational efficiency and establishment of dark store are the future strategies that can be adopted the companies.
Future Technology: Drone Technology, Voice Ordering, Artificial Intelligence, Warehouse Automation is anticipated to drive the online grocery delivery market in future. Incorporating AI in front end would enable the company to create personalized shopping experience for the customer. Demand prediction and consumer behaviour analysis is crucial to ensure sufficient availability of products and to maintain minimum wastage.
According to the report by Ken Research titled "Vietnam Online Grocery Market Outlook to 2026 - Market Driven by Increasing Smartphone Penetration, Changing Shopping Habits of Consumers and Regional Expansion of the Online Grocery Players", the Online Grocery Delivery Market will grow at a CAGR of 20.4% during the period 2021P – 2026F. The market will witness growth owing to changing purchasing habits of consumers, rapid growing e-commerce awareness and introduction of subscription models & innovative strategies adopted by service provides.
Key Segments Covered:-
By Product Category
- Beauty & Health
- Food & Beverages
- Fresh Food
- Household supplies
- Others
By Mode of Payment
- Cash on Delivery
- Online Payments
By Age Group
- 18-24 years
- 25-34 years
- 35-44 years
- 45+ years
By Type of Business
- B2B
- B2C
By Mode of Delivery
- In a specific time period
- Express Delivery
- Others
By Cities
- Ho Chi Minh City
- Hanoi
- Da Nang
Companies Covered:-
- Shopee
- Tiki
- Lazada
- Chopp
- GrabMart
- Co.opmart
Key Target Audience:-
- Online Grocery Delivery Companies
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- E-commerce Companies
- Food Delivery Companies
- Investors
Time Period Captured in the Report: -
- Historical Period: 2016–2021P
- Forecast Period: 2021P-2026F
Key Topics Covered in the Report: -
- How is the Online Grocery Market positioned in Vietnam?
- Comparison of the Brick-and-Mortar Grocery with the Online Grocery Platform
- Target Addressable Audience for the market
- Supply Ecosystem and Challenges
- Demand Scenario, Target Customer and Factor Influencing Consumer Behavior
- Cross Comparison of Operating Models (Marketplace and Omnichannel)
- SWOT Analysis
- Current Technologies Facilitating Online Grocery Delivery Industry
- Upcoming Technologies in Online Grocery Delivery Industry
- Investment and Funding in Online Grocery Delivery Companies in Vietnam
- Competitive Landscape – Cross Comparison of Major Players
- Company Profiles
- Future Market Analysis and Trends
- Analyst Recommendations
- Research Methodology
Related Reports:-
Indonesia Online Grocery Market Outlook to 2026 – Driven by Changing Shopping Habits of Consumers and Regional Expansion of Local & International Players in the Archipalego
Gaps in offline grocery shopping such as inconvenience of commute, long payment queues and cost of impulse buying led to the introduction of e-grocery in Indonesia. Indonesia online grocery market is currently positioned at a growth stage, and increasing at a staggering double-digit growth rate during the period 2016 and 2021P. Covid-19 Pandemic acted as a catalyst to the Indonesia's E-grocery market's growth. The number of companies offering e-grocery services in Indonesia has increased over the years. Moreover, high penetration of internet, growing working population and rising number of single families has led to the growth of e-grocery services in the country. On the other hand, companies have also expanded their product portfolios from food & beverages to household supplies, baby food, fresh food, fish & meat and other product categories.
KSA Online Grocery Delivery Market Outlook to 2025- Driven by Changing Shopping Habits of Consumers and Regional Expansion of Local & International Players in the Kingdom
KSA Online Grocery Delivery service gained traction among consumers as it allows customers to avoid the hassle of crowds, payment & parking queues and offers convenience as one doesn't need to be at home to pick up the order. Major grocery delivery companies entered the market between 2016 and 2018. Smartphone users aged between 25 and 44, is considered an influential customer base for online grocery shopping. The industry is currently positioned in a growth stage registering a double-digit growth rate close to 44% between 2017 and 2019.
Changing consumer preferences, high smartphone penetration, and regional expansion of local and international players led to the growth of online grocery services in the Kingdom. Companies have expanded their product portfolios from food & beverages to household supplies, baby food, fresh food, fish & meat, and other product categories.
UAE Online Grocery Delivery Market Outlook to 2025- Driven by Increasing Working Population, Introduction of Express Delivery and Regional Expansion
Gaps in offline grocery shopping such as the inconvenience of commute, long payment queues, and cost of impulse buying led to the introduction of e-grocery delivery in the UAE. Population aged between 25 and 44, is considered an influential customer base for online grocery shopping. The industry is currently positioned in a growth stage registering a double-digit growth rate close to 31% between 2016 and 2019. High internet penetration, rising working population, and an increasing number of single families have led to the growth of e-grocery services in the UAE. The number of companies offering grocery delivery services in the UAE has increased over the years. Companies have expanded their product portfolios from food & beverages to household supplies, baby food, fresh food, fish & meat, and other product categories.
