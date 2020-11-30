Increasing Demand for Advanced Technologies to Foster the Growth of DevOps Market by 2027 - Exclusive Report [207 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The global DevOps market is predicted to observe a significant growth in forecast period due to the growing demand advanced technologies for optimizing business operations. The North America region to subjugate the industry by 2027.

As per a Research Dive latest report, the Global DevOps Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% and generate a revenue of $23,362.8 million during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The North America DevOps market is projected to account for the majority of revenue share over the forecast period. This is majorly because U.S. and Canada are major contributors for DevOps platforms and the presence of large number of key players in the region.

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for advanced technologies to enhance business operations and the rising adoption of DevOps platforms by enterprises are the major factors predicted to fuel the growth of the global DevOps market by the end of 2027. Moreover, the continuous technological advancements in DevOps are likely to create enormous opportunities for the global market growth in the coming years. Conversely, the dearth of skilled workforce and high associated with advanced DevOps systems are expected to hamper the market growth by 2027.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the growth of the global DevOps market, due to the growing significance of cloud platforms and systems for enhancing business growth through digital transformation. Besides, enterprises around the world are implementing digital transformations services to resume & sustain their business in the pandemic crisis.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The report segments the global DevOps market into Solution, Deployment Type, End-User, and Region.

By solution, the monitoring & performance segment is expected to garner $6,410.3 million and subjugate the global industry by 2027. This is majorly owing to extensive utilization of DevOps tools for full stack performance management and monitoring of infrastructure including cloud networks, app & web servers, databases, and others.

and subjugate the global industry by 2027. This is majorly owing to extensive utilization of DevOps tools for full stack performance management and monitoring of infrastructure including cloud networks, app & web servers, databases, and others. By deployment type, the cloud segment valued for $2,944.2 million in 2019 and projected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for software automations is the major actor likely to propel the segmental market growth by the end of 2027.

in 2019 and projected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for software automations is the major actor likely to propel the segmental market growth by the end of 2027. By end-user, the small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment valued for $2,292.1 million in 2019 and is predicted to hold noteworthy share in the global market by 2027. This is due to the rising adoption of DevOps platforms by SME's in software optimization & development services.

in 2019 and is predicted to hold noteworthy share in the global market by 2027. This is due to the rising adoption of DevOps platforms by SME's in software optimization & development services. Geographically, the overall industry is divided into Asia Pacific , North America , LAMEA, and Europe . The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate by 2027.

Top 10 Players in DevOps Market

The major players of the global DevOps market are

Alphabet Micro Focus Microsoft Broadcom Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Alibaba Group Holding Limited Cigniti Amazon Web Services, Inc. IBM Oracle.

Further, the report outlines and presents several aspects of these key players such as financial performance, SWOT analysis, recent strategic moves & developments, and product portfolio. - Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [80 pages]

These players are emphasizing more on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and technological advancements to obtain a strong position in the global industry. For instance, in July 2019, DBmaestro and IBM Corporation entered into a global strategic partnership on DevOps and cloud solutions. The aim of this partnerships was to execute the latter's database release automation competences and improve its DevOps environments for various enterprises.

