Increasing cybersecurity posture: Milkman Technologies chooses WhiteJar's ethical solution

These figures call for reflection not only on the vulnerability of the individual's privacy , but also on that of companies , their intellectual property and information assets. More worrisome, in fact, are the estimates of the companies affected in 2021 : from SolarWinds to Luxottica, as well as Electronic Arts Inc, Toshiba (Tokyo) , JBS (Sao Paulo) , as well as the car manufacturer Kia (Seoul) and the insurance group AXA (Paris) . Many of the world's leading multinationals in various sectors have been breached despite the high levels of cybersecurity adopted.

Objective: to become invulnerable to attacks. Milkman Technologies and the WhiteJar community

Beginning with the pandemic that has accelerated digitalisation with remote working and the current crisis scenario due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, the danger of cyber attacks has increased exponentially, becoming a central theme for corporate managers, from the CEOs to IT Managers, who are today even more committed to finding new forms of defence and protection for company information, as well as customer, supplier and employee data.

Indeed, in order to defend an organisation against cyberattacks, it is necessary to increase cybersecurity measures: the approach to cybersecurity includes all the security policies in place, the employee training programmes and the security solutions that the company has implemented, from malware to antivirus software.

How is it possible to increase cybersecurity posture beyond standard Penetration Test services?

Often protection systems are very expensive and many companies choose to rely on more common approaches such as antivirus, firewalls, the use of proxies and the continuous updating of operating systems. However, such systems have a perimeter defence function, that is, they are used to block attacks coming from the outside and along the perimeter. These tools are not always enough and once cybercriminals find a breach in the perimeter, they can freely enter. In addition, many companies underestimate the fact that, in addition to the possibility of breaching perimeter security, it is the employees themselves who have direct access to company information systems.

Setting an example by investing in effective and powerful cybersecurity services and opting to be totally invulnerable is the approach chosen by Milkman Technologies . The technology provider company for the optimisation of home-delivery has chosen the WhiteJar community , the UNGUESS service dedicated to cybersecurity, to guarantee its customers and staff constant security over time, combining the single and certified expertise of each Ethical Hacker with that of a community that works at the service of companies and public bodies in a continuous cycle, guaranteeing the activation of security campaigns on an ongoing basis. One of the advantages of relying on the community was the speed of activation of the campaign that allowed us, in just 24 hours, from the kick-off call between Milkman Technologies and WhiteJar, to get started with the work and immediately increase the level of protection of the company thanks to the distributed and organised work of Ethical Hackers.

"At Milkman Technologies, safety is of the utmost importance as we need to ensure secure environments for customers and partners who use our technology. We chose WhiteJar because we believe in the power of collective knowledge and consider its crowdsourcing model a virtuous example of dynamic asset mining. A perfect solution to combat the ever-evolving threat of cybercrime. An entire community of brilliant minds is now in charge of protecting our technology, certifying its position among the safest in the sector where we operate," explains Antonio Perini, CEO of Milkman Technologies.

The service designed by Luca Manara, CEO of the innovative SME UNGUESS and Aldo Del Bo', Head of Cybersecurity at UNGUESS, allowed the company to launch a Remediation strategy through a method based on the sharing of collective intelligence.

Whitejar's Ethical Hackers thus work to support the protection systems already activated by the company, with the aim of carrying out an in-depth assessment the health status of the systems, increasing the security level and eliminating areas of vulnerability.

"WhiteJar is the Bug Security Bounty service of UNGUESS for running PenTests (PT) and Vulnerability Assessments (VA), in parallel to the company's standard integrated protection systems. The community does not want to act as an alternative: if a company needs to test a specific asset at a certain time and has a certain software, it can do so either in a traditional way or by integrating a system such as WhiteJar. Indeed, another of the problems of many companies, in addition to the costs and the lack of internal staff experienced in cybersecurity, is the fact that activating traditional PenTests and VAs is a slow process or in any case not immediate and above all not scalable, therefore not in step with business needs. In addition, PT companies often follow a checklist of items to be tested, while the Bug Security Bounty approach offered by WhiteJar is certainly more proactive and creative," concludes Aldo Del Bo', Head of Cybersecurity at UNGUESS.

WhiteJar powered by UNGUESS

WhiteJar ( https://whitejar.io/ ) is the first "made in the Crowd" Bug Security Bounty service in Italy. It is the only community of CEH, GXPN, OSCP, GWAPT, GMOB certified Ethical Hackers whose identity and history are known and who put their knowledge at the service of companies and public bodies to prevent malicious attacks, identify weak spots and suggest remediation strategies. All this takes place through WhiteJar's Crowdsourced Security Platform (CSSP), in which clients and Ethical Hackers can interact in real-time. Ethical Hackers are supervised by a senior figure who applies an internal validation system to weak spots identified. WhiteJar powered by UNGUESS is a partner of Clusit and Assintel. It is also a partner of the Cybersecurity & Data Protection Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano and sponsor of the sixth edition of Cyberchallenge.it, the training programme organised by CINI for young people who want to work in cybersecurity. WhiteJar is a service of the innovative SME UNGUESS ( http://www.unguess.io/ ) which, thanks to its global community, operates in the areas of Software Quality, User Experience, Customer Experience, Market Research and Cybersecurity to support companies to bring collective knowledge into decision-making processes more quickly and easily.

Milkman Technologies

Milkman Technologies ( www.milkmantechnologies.com ) offers a technology suite for the organisation of last mile delivery operations. The platform was designed for companies and logistics departments to optimise the planning and execution of deliveries, offering smart appointments and an interactive customer experience, as well as dynamic pricing to modulate consumer habits and operations optimised through hyper-automation and machine learning.

Milkman Technologies was founded in Italy in 2015 by two veterans of route optimisation for commercial fleets. Founded in 2015, the company now has €35 million in funding, international customers and offices across Europe.

