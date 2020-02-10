Increasing Cases of Amputation Due to Diabetes and Vascular Diseases to Drive Growth of Global Prosthetics Market to reach US$ 15 Bn by 2027: Transparency Market Research

Growing adoption of technology such as myoelectric or AI in the global prosthetics market has led to its massive transformation

This increasing adoption of new-age technology coupled with growing R&D activities in to cater to specific requirements of individuals is paving way for future growth of the prosthetics market

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global Prosthetics Market was initially valued at US$8.9 bn back in the year 2018. The growth of the market is fuelled by a high rate of growth. The research report predicts the market will exhibit a promising CAGR of 6% in the coming years of the forecast period. This growth rate will help the market to reach a new valuation worth US$15 bn by 2027-end.

Researchers are now launching new virtual reality programs to aid functioning of prosthetic limbs and make them more connected and in-sync with overall body performance. Moreover, increasing adoption of adaptable 3D printed prosthetics is also expected to become a popular trend in the global market, observes TMR analyst who worked on the research report.

Key Findings in the Research Report:

The global prosthetics market can be segmented in terms of technology, end-user, product, and region. Based on technology, the market can be further segmented into electrically powered or myoelectric, body powered or cable operated, and cosmetic prosthetics.

Based on end user, the global market can be further segmented into dental clinics, specialty clinics, and hospitals among others. In 2018 , the segment of dental clinic dominated the global prosthetic market and this trend is expected to continue over the course of the given projection period. Growing prevalence of dental problems among masses and higher preference to these dental clinics for prosthetic procedures are some of the key reasons behind its burgeoning growth.

Global Prosthetics Market – Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factor for the development of the global market has been increasing incidences of amputations because of diabetes. In recent years, there has been a considerable prevalence of diabetes and vascular disorders across the globe.

As per the findings of The Amputee Coalition of America, vascular disorders are the chief cause of lower limb amputation cases in the US. A CDC report states that more than 8.5 million people in the US are affected by peripheral vascular disorder. Another report published by America Orthopedic & Prosthetic Association state that nearly 60% of non-traumatic amputation surgeries performed in the US are on diabetic and vascular condition patients. Thus, such high levels of patient pool is helping to drive the growth of the global prosthetics market.

This trend of medical tourism, particularly, dental tourism is substantially high in countries such as Spain , Bulgaria , Turkey , Poland , India , and Croatia . The cost of dental procedures in these nations is nearly 50% to 70% lower than that charged in the US or Western European countries.

Global Prosthetics Market – Key Restraining Factors

One of the biggest restraining factor for the market growth is the huge cost associated with these new-age prosthetics. Companies in the global market are bringing in newer products that are technologically sound and highly advanced. However, they are yet to find a firm answer on making these products affordable and readily available for masses.

Another important restraining factor for the market has been the requirement to undergo lot of training to use these new-age prosthetics. This currently is a mild restraint which is expected to be resolved as technological advancements make these prosthetics more connected and functional as per the requirements of the users.

Global Prosthetics Market – Regional Segmentation

Asia Pacific to present highly lucrative growth opportunities for the development of the global prosthetics market in the near future. The growing number of patient pool, developing medical infrastructure in highly populated countries such as China and India , and affordable production costs in the region are some of the key growth factors of Asia Pacific market.

to present highly lucrative growth opportunities for the development of the global prosthetics market in the near future. The growing number of patient pool, developing medical infrastructure in highly populated countries such as and , and affordable production costs in the region are some of the key growth factors of market. Traditionally, Europe has been the dominant regional segment of the global market and is expected to remain so in the near future. North America is also expected to show an encouraging growth in coming years of the forecast period.

Global Prosthetics Market – Competitive Landscape

There is a huge fragmentation of the vendor landscape of the prosthetics market due to recent entry of several players. The fragmentation of the market will continue over the forecast period. Some of the key players in the global prosthetics market are Hanger Inc., Ossur, Ohio Willow Wood Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Straumann AG among others.

Global Prosthetics Market: Segmentation

Prosthetics Market, by Product

Orthopedic Prosthetics



Upper Extremity





Shoulder Disarticulation







Transhumeral







Elbow Disarticulation







Transradial







Wrist Disarticulation & Partial Hand





Lower Extremity





Foot Amputation







Transtibial







Knee Disarticulation







Transfemoral







Hip Disarticulation





Sockets





Liners





Others



Dental Prosthetics



Crowns





Bridges





Veneers





Inlays & Onlays





Dentures





Partial







Complete





Others

Prosthetics Market, by End User

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Dental Clinics



Others

Prosthetics Market, by Technology

Cosmetic Prosthetics



Cable Operated/ Body Powered



Electrically Powered/ Myoelectric



Others

Prosthetics Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Transparency Market Research