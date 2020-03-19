Increasing Awareness About Post-operative Care and Changing Dynamics of Healthcare Industry to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Adhesion Barriers Market, Finds TMR

With burgeoning development of the global healthcare industry, several professionals and organizations have opted a value-based business operations model

Enhanced surgical results that are now at the helm of these new business models based on rich experience and superior postoperative care, ultimately helping to fuel the development of adhesion barriers market

ALBANY, New York, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of the research report, the global adhesion barriers market is expected to showcase a promising CAGR of ~7% over the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of growth, the valuation of the global market is projected to reach around US$2.1 bn by the fall of 2027.

Global Adhesion Barriers Market – Key Takeaways

Based on the type of product, the global adhesion barrier market is being dominated by the segment of Seprafilm as it is clinically proven to be highly effective at minimizing post-operative adhesion.

In the coming years of the forecast period, the segment of 4DryField PH is projected to witness a highly promising rate of growth. It is an adhesion barrier gel and has been approved by the European Medicines Agency as a hemostatic agent.

Based on application, the global market for adhesion barriers is expected to be led by the segment of abdominal surgeries due to their high prevalence of densely populated countries such as China and India .

and . The segment of neuro & orthopedic surgeries is expected to witness a highly robust CAGR of ~9% over the course of given period of forecast.

The segment of gynecological surgeries is also expected present highly lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years of the forecast period.

Based on formulation, the segment of film is expected to emerge as the most dominant and lucrative one in the near future.

The segment of liquid adhesion barriers is projected to show a promising rate of growth as their application markedly rise in prominent end segments.

Hospitals segment has traditionally been the dominant segment of the global market, whereas ambulatory surgical centers are projected to show an eye-catching rate of growth.

Global Adhesion Barriers Market – Key Driving Factors

In recent years, there have been several cases of abrasion-related post-operative complications. It has been the primary driving factor for the development of the global adhesion barriers market.

The global healthcare industry has become highly experience driven and surgical success has become a vital parameter in order to stay relevant and competitive in this hyper-intensive market.

This has led to an increased demand for adhesion barriers in widening range of end use application segments, ultimately leading to the overall growth of the global market.

Increasing awareness about post-operative care and rising adoption of next-gen investigational equipment has also helped in improving demand for adhesion barriers in recent years.

Global Adhesion Barriers Market – Key Growth Inhibitors

Strict legislations and regulations stand in way of bringing newer products in the market, hampering market growth.

Lengthy approval and certifications procedures also delay introduction of product in the global market.

Global Adhesion Barriers Market – Geographical Outlook

North America has been the traditionally dominant segment of the global market with superior medical infrastructure and early adoption of latest products.

has been the traditionally dominant segment of the global market with superior medical infrastructure and early adoption of latest products. Europe is expected to be next big market after North America as increasing number of surgical procedures and post-operative care facilities drive growth of the region.

is expected to be next big market after as increasing number of surgical procedures and post-operative care facilities drive growth of the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest developing regional segment of the global adhesion barrier market with increasing rate of adoption in emerging economies such as Indonesia , China , and India .

Analyze Adhesion Barriers Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Global Adhesion Barriers Market – Key Players

Some of the key companies operating in the global market are Baxter International, Inc., Ethicon US, LLC, FzioMed, Inc., Sanofi, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Global Adhesion Barriers Market by Product

Seprafilm

Gynecare Interceed

Adept

Duragen Plus

MediShield

Oxiplex

SprayShield

4DryFieldPH

Hyalobarrier

Others

Global Adhesion Barriers Market by Application

Gynecological Surgeries

Abdominal Surgeries

Neuro & Orthopedic Surgeries

Global Adhesion Barriers Market by Formulation

Liquid

Film

Gel

Global Adhesion Barriers Market by End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Global Adhesion Barriers Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

