Increasing Adoption of Desiccant Air Breathers by Oil and Gas Industry Will Drive Market Growth: Fact.MR

Growing demand for highly efficient products within the expanding electrical industry drives the market growth

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by Fact.MR, the global desiccant air breathers market is forecast to reach a valuation of around US$ 1.2 Bn at a CAGR of approximately 6% over the assessment period 2021-2031. According to the study, the demand for desiccant air breathers is rising primarily because of their anti-rusting property along with low-budget maintenance on component wear and tear.

Evolving wind and solar energy as a source of electricity is one of the driving factors contributing towards the expansion of the desiccant air breathers market.

Increasing use of desiccant air breathers across a wide range of industrial applications, including industrial gear boxes, hydraulic equipment, and storage tanks is contributing towards ramping up industrialization in regions such as Asia Pacific and North America. This is further propelling the growth of desiccant air breathers market.

Increasing use of desiccant air breathers in vacuum pumps and other heavy industrial equipment has stipulated the market growth. Also, persistent use of desiccant air breathers has resulted in increasing the overall lifespan of products.

"With accelerated growth of high tech industries and novel innovations in the automotive, electrical sectors, desiccant air breathers with cutting-edge features such as contamination, moisture identification and others will be high in demand," said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways

Demand in China is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period backed by increasing manufacturing activities. Easy access to raw materials and availability of cheap labor will continue driving growth in China .

is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period backed by increasing manufacturing activities. Easy access to raw materials and availability of cheap labor will continue driving growth in . India accounts for more than 35.6% of the overall demand in the South Asia and Oceania. Expansion of manufacturing activities will drive sales in desiccant air breathers market of India .

accounts for more than 35.6% of the overall demand in the and Oceania. Expansion of manufacturing activities will drive sales in desiccant air breathers market of . North America and Asia Pacific regions are coming expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities owing to the high usage of breathers for various industrial applications.

and regions are coming expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities owing to the high usage of breathers for various industrial applications. Wind power stations equipped with desiccant breathers helps in safeguarding the equipment from the airbone moisture in offshore environments. This is expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming times.

The U.S. market is poised to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% over the next ten years.

Prominent Drivers

Rapid urbanization and growth in the electrical industry will drive the market growth.

Concentrated growth of oil and gas industry is increasing the need for transportation, oil production and storage capacities, thus fuelling the desiccant air breathers' market growth.

Inclination towards production of non-conventional energy and increasing adoption of energy efficient products will boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Restraints

Increasing adoption of dry-type transformers may hamper the market growth.

Usage of silicon can adversely impact the desiccant air breather manufacturing companies, thus hindering the market growth.

Introduction of anti-dumping duties and additional charges may restrict the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the market profiled by Fact.MR are Bosch Rexroth Corporation, US Lubricants, Des-Case, Donaldson Company, Inc., Drytech Inc., Lubrication Engineers, Eaton, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Pall Corporation, AGM Container Controls Inc., STAUFF CORPORATION PTY LTD, MP FILTRI SPA, Trico Corporation, Whitmore Manufacturing Ltd.

The market players are aiming to gain competitive edge by investing in modern innovation programs. They are employing organic and inorganic marketing strategies to achieve the goal.

They also are prioritizing new product development to consolidate their market position. They are also engaging in forming strategic alliances, merger and acquisitions to expand their global reach.

More Valuable Insights On Desiccant Air Breather Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global desiccant air breather market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on desiccant air breather market on the basis various segments. These are:

Silica Content

< 0.5 lb Desiccant Air Breathers

5 – 1.5 lb Desiccant Air Breathers

5 – 2.5 lb Desiccant Air Breathers

5 – 3.5 lb Desiccant Air Breathers

> 3.5 lb Desiccant Air Breathers

Max. Water Capacity

< 1 fl oz. Desiccant Air Breathers

1 – 5 fl oz. Desiccant Air Breathers

5 – 10 fl oz. Desiccant Air Breathers

10 – 15 fl oz. Desiccant Air Breathers

15 – 20 fl oz. Desiccant Air Breathers

> 20 fl oz. Desiccant Air Breathers

Working Environment

Disposable Stationary Applications

Limited Space Applications

High Humidity / High Dust Applications

Extreme Environment Applications

High Vibration Applications

Heavy Duty Applications

Caustic Fumes/Gaseous Applications

Application

Desiccant Air Breathers for Gear Boxes

Desiccant Air Breathers for Hydraulic Fluid Reservoirs

Desiccant Air Breathers for Bulk Storage Tanks

Desiccant Air Breathers for Oil Drums

Desiccant Air Breathers for Oil-Filled Transformers

Desiccant Air Breathers for Other Fluid Reservoirs

End Use

Desiccant Air Breathers for Wash-Down Areas

Desiccant Air Breathers for Pulp & Paper Processing

Desiccant Air Breathers for Timber Processing

Desiccant Air Breathers for Windmills and Wind Power Generation

Desiccant Air Breathers for Construction & Mining Equipment

Desiccant Air Breathers for Minerals & Metals Processing

Desiccant Air Breathers for Material Handling & Hoisting Equipment

Desiccant Air Breathers for Agriculture & Forestry Equipment

Desiccant Air Breathers for Industrial & Manufacturing

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered In The Report

How will desiccant air breather expand until 2031?

Which is likely to be the most promising market for desiccant air breather?

By silica content, which are likely to be the most widely deployed desiccant air breather?

Which is the dominant desiccant air breather technology?

What are the key drivers and restraints for desiccant air breather market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain -

Vacuum Pump Market- A vacuum pump is a mechanical device that creates a vacuum inside a closed or sealed chamber by pulling out the gas or air molecules and releasing them into the open air. Vacuum pumps are used in a variety of industrial applications, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing, due to their considerable advantages. However, vacuum pumps are widely used in growing industries such as electronics and semiconductors, packaging, oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemical.

Cryogenic Storage Tanks Market- With the rising use of storage tanks to store and transport industrial gases, the cryogenic storage tank market is witnessing significant demand. Pharmaceuticals, foods and beverages, chemicals, and industrial gases are all used in cryogenic industrial gases, which necessitate regular supply and transportation.

Channel Storage Systems Market- Channel storage systems provide a high degree of flexibility in terms of storage, as well as a high level of scalability, which aids in the efficient use of storage space and the efficient storage of goods. Food and beverage, maritime products, e-commerce, liquor, and automotive components are some of the potential industries with a large demand for channel storage systems in the coming years.

