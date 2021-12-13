Increased Preference for Outsourcing Transportation Work Driving Demand in Logistics and Packaging Industry - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistics plays a huge role within today's economy. Having a plan for logistics and supply chain management is extremely crucial for any business and customer satisfaction. Many companies rely on logistics and transportation solutions to keep their business strong. Globally, the logistics industry have witnessed an immense growth over the past decade. There are many factors involved in creating an effective logistics plan, which includes packaging, coding, automation, delivery time, coordination and more. The COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted almost all the end-user industries globally, affecting the supply chain management of businesses due to remote working conditions or complete lockdown, resulting in the halt of operations. The disruption proliferated the use of technology and digitalization in logistics companies too. Thus, the competition in the market is intense & maximization of digital efforts will enable companies to survive the pandemic and help prevent the disruption of their operations.

All these changes in consumer preferences and behaviours have caused several demand and supply chain disruptions in travel industry. All these have encouraged analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these current trends in the industry. Arizton has a dedicated vertical that focuses on logistics and packaging across geographies. These market research reports cover a detailed analysis of the COVID-19-induced supply chain disruptions, innovations in technology, equipment financing, economic impact, and a detailed study of the competitive landscape.

Coding and Marking Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The global coding and marking market has witnessed significant transformations over the last decade, largely due to various innovations, regulatory standard modifications, growth of end-user industries, integration of automation in production, and the influx of several vendors across geographies, among others. The pace of urbanization in countries such as India, China, and other APAC countries is expected to be rapid and thus these areas will see high demand in packaged food items which will propel the demand of coding and marking market.

The global coding and marking market size was valued at USD 5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% during 2020-2026. One of the key drivers for the global coding and marking market is an increase in the flexible packaging of products. Flexible packaging market growth is driven by several factors including an increase in ready-to-eat items, the advent of flexible substrates and films, growth in the e-commerce industry, and a rise in retail stores, among others. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. Therefore, vendors have to develop new technologies and need to remain abreast with the upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over their market rivals

Read more now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/coding-and-marking-market-2024

Packaging Machinery Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020 -2025

Packaging of products is the first thing that gets noticed by the consumers, and the appearance of packets is one of the major factors that drive the customers to decide whether to purchase the product or not. So it is highly important to decide upon packaging that also fits a products' budget. FFS machines and labeling machines are the most popular among manufacturers and hold a significant position in the packaging machinery market. The global packaging machinery market was valued at USD 49.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 64.68 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.66%.

The demand for these machines is majorly driven by the F&B industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, the market is immensely competitive, owing to the presence of a large number of small as well as highly established market players. Several companies are carrying out acquisitions and mergers to expand their business in the domestic market as well as internationally. For instance, Coesia completed the acquisition of Molins and Cerulean, two worldwide leaders in the Tobacco industry, to enhance the product portfolio.

Read more now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/packaging-machinery-market-size-analysis

Secure Logistics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Cash has remained the predominant mode of transaction in more than 75% of countries worldwide. It is undoubtedly most vulnerable when being transported and secured by only a few armed guards. Thus, the scope and importance of secure logistics solutions and services is never going to decrease. Majority of cash logistics companies around the world have customized cash-in-transit vehicles that are designed to be bulletproof and are highly resistant against robberies. The adoption of secure cash logistics services reduces operating cost and provides efficient project management and dependable infrastructure.

The global secure logistics market was valued at USD 19.68 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 26.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. China has turned out to be a major market for both cash services and security services in the past 5 years. Security services are gaining high traction due to increase in luxury products consumption.

Read more now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/secure-logistics-market-size-analysis

Industrial Adhesives Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Industrial adhesives have a wide variety of applications, with packaging and construction being the two major end-users and providing regular demand for the industry. Factors such as technology and cost, continue to drive changes in the labelling industry. The growth of solvent adhesives is high due to the rise in demand from the automotive and footwear industries. The solvent adhesives market is dominated by APAC due to the growth of the automotive sector in China and India.

The global industrial adhesives market was valued at USD 51.98 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 68 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. A majority of the market share is captured by global companies such as Arkema, Henkel, H. B. Fuller, and others. To maintain a competitive edge, global players are focusing on developing innovative products and increasing their product portfolio by making huge investments in R&D. Companies are also adopting inorganic growth strategies. Henkel acquired Aislantes Nicionales and Unión Técnico Comercial SRL in 2019. The company is looking forward to expanding its operations to all parts of Latin America and explore its market scope. In September 2019, Sika acquired Crevo-Hengxin, a Chinese silicon sealant and adhesive used for industrial and construction applications.

Read more now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/industrial-adhesive-market-size-analysis

Subscribe to our logistics and packaging profile to gain real-time insights and competitive advantage

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers innovative research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence