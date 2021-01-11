Increased Investments in Infrastructure Development Activities Drive Demand Opportunities for Players in Tunnel Lighting Market: TMR

- Growing initiatives of worldwide government bodies to improve the transportation safety together with increased adoption of advanced technologies is projected to boost the expansion of the global tunnel lighting market between 2019 and 2027.

- On regional front, the tunnel lighting market is likely to gather promising sales opportunities in Europe.

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tunnel lightings are gathering popularity as they help traffic to safely enter and exit through enclosed sections. Electrodeless lighting, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, and incandescent lighting are some of the popular products available in the global tunnel lighting market. Of them, LEDs are gaining immense impetus owing to their several features such as better lighting quality, improved controllability, and long life span. The main function of tunnel lighting is to light up the interior part of tunnels and allow drivers to adjust swiftly to the light inside the tunnel with no obstruction and no need to reduce their speed.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) underline the global tunnel lighting market will expand at CAGR of approximately 5% during the assessment period of 2019 to 2027. Thus, the market for tunnel lighting is expected to reach to the valuation of ~US$ 3 Bn by 2027 end.

Tunnel Lighting Market: Major Takeaways

In recent few years, there is remarkable rise in the cases of tunnel accidents in all worldwide locations. This scenario has encouraged the government bodies of many countries to invest heavily in ensuring the safety while travelling through tunnels. Owing to this factor, there is remarkable growth in demand for tunnel lightings from all across the globe, which in turn is helping in expansion of tunnel lighting market.

Major players working in the global tunnel lighting market are pouring efforts to fulfill the increasing demand for durable, low-emission, and energy-efficient lighting systems. Apart from this, several enterprises in the tunnel lighting market are growing focus toward incorporating innovations including daylight and weather adaptive lighting in their products. These innovations are helping in advancing the safety features of transportation systems in a cost-effective way. This factor is influencing positively on the growth of the global tunnel lighting market.

Tunnel Lighting Market: Growth Boosters

In recent few years, the government authorities of many countries in the world, specifically in developing nations including India and China , are growing focus toward strengthening their transportation infrastructure. As a result, there is noteworthy growth in the projects related to construction of new tunnels in all worldwide locations. This scenario has created massive demand avenues for tunnel light manufacturers. As a result, the global tunnel lighting market is likely to expand at rapid pace in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

and , are growing focus toward strengthening their transportation infrastructure. As a result, there is noteworthy growth in the projects related to construction of new tunnels in all worldwide locations. This scenario has created massive demand avenues for tunnel light manufacturers. As a result, the global tunnel lighting market is likely to expand at rapid pace in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Owing to growing inclination among major worldwide countries toward the incorporation of advanced technologies, there is remarkable growth in acceptance of advanced tunnel lighting systems. This scenario is expected to create prodigious sales opportunities for vendors operating in the global tunnel lighting market during the assessment period of 2019 to 2027. Apart from this, the market for tunnel lighting is projected to gain significant expansion avenues on the back of ongoing developments in rural areas of many countries in the world.

Tunnel Lighting Market: Well-Established Participants

Some of the key players working in the tunnel lighting market are:

Aeon Lighting Technology Inc.

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

General Electric Company

Cree Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Kenall Manufacturing

NINGBO GOLDEN CLASSIC LIGHTING CO. LTD.

GOLDEN CLASSIC LIGHTING CO. LTD. Zumtobel Group AG

Thorlux Lighting

Schréder

