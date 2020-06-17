Increase in Aging Vehicles on the Road to Propel Growth in Roadside Assistance Market from 2019 to 2027: Transparency Market Research

- The passenger vehicle and the towing service segments to lay claim to a sizeable share of the global vehicle roadside assistance market over the forecast period

- Increase in production of automobiles, and in installation of app-based services to drive significant growth. Asia Pacific and Europe to be lucrative markets

ALBANY, New York, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle breakdown on the road is a common occurrence and this keeps the market for roadside assistance buoyant. Additionally, with an increase in production of automobiles, the demand for it would increase further. From 2019 to 2027, the global vehicle roadside assistance market would grow at a rate of 3.96%, compounded annually.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The market is driven forward by increasing number of ageing vehicles on the road in a major way. Additionally, technological development has paved way for better response time, pushing up demand for these services massively."

Key Findings of Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Study:

In 2018, the passenger vehicle segment was immensely lucrative and over the forecast period, the trend is set to continue

Major reason that will be attributed to the claim of the segment to notable market share is free warranty that comes with passenger vehicles

Owing to truckers opting for road side assistance, heavy commercial vehicle segment is also set to drive demand in the market notably

The towing service segment is expected to contribute significantly to growth in the global vehicle roadside assistance market in terms of revenue

Auto manufacture segment to dominate the provider category over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market:

Transparency Market Research notes a number of prominent growth factors in the global vehicle roadside assistance market landscape. Some of the prominent ones are outlined below:

Marked increase in old vehicles is a major growth propeller in the market; these are susceptible to breakdowns and are in need of frequent maintenance runs

Production and sales of automobiles promises growth to the global vehicle roadside assistance market

Harsh terrains, and regions that experience severe climatic conditions also drive demand for vehicle roadside assistance

Regional Growth in Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market:

Europe to be at the forefront of growth in the global roadside assistance market over the assessment period owing to increase in vehicle registrations and sales

to be at the forefront of growth in the global roadside assistance market over the assessment period owing to increase in vehicle registrations and sales Asia Pacific (APAC) region to provide lucrative growth opportunities to market players over the stated period owing to increase in ageing automotives

Competitive Landscape of Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market:

The global vehicle roadside assistance market is highly competitive and the presence of a large number of players makes it fragmented. Top players are focused on tapping into new consumer bases and improvement in sales.

Some of the top players that are profiled by Transparency Market Research in the report prepared are ARC Europe SA, Viking Assistance Group AS, SOS International A/S, Swedish Auto, Falck A/S, Allianz Global Assistance, AAA, Agero, Inc., Allstate Insurance Company, AutoVantage, Best Roadside Service, Paragon Motor Club, Roadside Masters, Access Roadside Assistance, Good Sam Enterprise, LLC, Emergency Road Services Corporation, Better World Club, National General Insurance, Honk technologies, URGENT.LY INC., span wings, TVS Auto Assist India Limited, Twenty Four OTR Pvt. Ltd., RESCUE Vehicle Services Private Ltd., ASSURANT, INC., CHUBB LIMITED, Emirates Insurance Co. (PSC), Arabian Automobile Association, and Prime Assistance Inc.

The global Vehicle Roadside Assistance is segmented based on:

Service

Towing



Tire Replacement



Fuel Delivery



Jump Start/Pull Start



Lockout/ Replacement Key Service



Winch



Battery Assistance



Trip Routing/ Navigational Assistance

Provider

Auto Manufacturer



Motor Insurance



Independent Warranty



Automotive Clubs

Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle



Commercial Vehicle

Region

North America



US





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





Spain





U.K.





Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia and New Zealand

and

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

