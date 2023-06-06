InComm Payments to Become Exclusive U.K. Distributor of Pandora Corporate Gift Cards

B2B digital gift card program for world's largest jewellery brand to launch in Summer 2023

ATLANTA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, today announced that Pandora, the world's largest jewellery brand, has selected the company to be the exclusive supplier and distributor of Pandora Corporate Gift Cards in the U.K. Building on their previous success bringing Pandora gift cards to U.K. retailers, InComm Payments will launch the jewellery brand's digital gift card program for the U.K. business-to-business (B2B) market in Summer 2023.

"As an exclusively digital program, there will be many opportunities for businesses to customize their order of Pandora Corporate Gift Cards for employee benefits, loyalty and rewards, sales promotions, and more," said Frankie Juliano, Senior Vice President, International at InComm Payments. "This summer will mark the first time that Pandora gift cards are available for corporate gifting in the U.K., and we are excited to partner with the brand on launching this program."

Pandora Corporate Gift Cards will be digital only and available exclusively through the InComm Connect B2B gift card platform. Redeemable across Pandora locations in the U.K., the digital gift cards will be available in denominations ranging from £20.00 to £200.00.

Since entering the U.K. market in 2006, InComm Payments has partnered with some of the country's largest retailers to provide consumers with sought-after prepaid products and convenient payment experiences. The company's gift card programs and solutions are backed by a 30-year history of empowering brands and retailers to deliver more value to their customers with every transaction, all while supporting business growth.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,500 points of sale, including more than 2,500 concept stores. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 32,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% across its own operations and value chain by 2030. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 26.5 billion (EUR 3.6 billion) in 2022.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

