Incognia and FREENOW Announce Strategic Partnership to Safeguard Urban Mobility Users

Leader in Next-Generation Identity Solutions Strengthens Customer Trust and Operational Efficiency for Europe's Multi-Mobility App FREENOW

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incognia , the innovator of next-generation identity solutions for secure digital experiences, is announcing a new partnership with FREENOW , Europe's multi-mobility app with taxis at its core. This partnership marks Incognia's debut in Europe and expands its footprint to nearly 190 countries worldwide.

The global ride-hailing market is expected to reach $215 billion by 2028, with Europe representing over 10% of this projected growth. FREENOW operates in 9 markets and over 150 cities, offering the largest vehicle choice in Europe. Through the partnership, FREENOW will leverage Incognia's cutting-edge technology as part of its platform security strategy, further demonstrating the company's proactive approach to fraud prevention and commitment to protecting its growth initiatives from misconduct.

"We are committed to making urban mobility more efficient, safe, and reliable," said Ashu Singhal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at FREENOW. "Partnering with Incognia enables us to deliver this value, ensuring our platform remains a trusted choice for our users across Europe. As we continue to grow, having innovative identity solutions is essential to maintaining the trust and satisfaction of both passengers and drivers."

Incognia's device identification technology protects FREENOW against potential fraud by verifying that new user and driver accounts are legitimate. Incognia's device fingerprinting solution ensures marketing and growth efforts are focused on trusted new users by detecting risky behaviour and fake accounts. With Incognia in place, FREENOW can concentrate on efficient and sustainable growth and profitability.

"At Incognia, we believe that fraud prevention is a key enabler of business growth. Our technology provides superior protection against scams without adding friction for good users. This allows businesses like FREENOW to focus on evolving and delivering customer satisfaction," said André Ferraz, CEO and Co-Founder of Incognia. "We are excited to bring our advanced solutions to the European market and support FREENOW in delivering secure and reliable mobility services."

After securing $31 million in funding earlier this year to enhance fraud prevention across web and mobile platforms, Incognia is now supporting FREENOW's success with 99.9% accurate device fingerprinting, enhanced by location intelligence and tamper detection.

About FREENOW

FREENOW is Europe's multi-mobility app with taxi offering at its core, available in 9 European markets and over 150 cities. FREENOW users can access various mobility services within a single app, including taxis, PHV, carsharing, car rental, eScooters, eBikes, eMopeds and public transport. FREENOW partners with numerous mobility brands and aggregates their offering with the ambition to make urban mobility more efficient and sustainable without adding new vehicles on the street. The Germany-based company is backed by the BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. FREENOW is led by CEO Thomas Zimmermann. Visit our Website for further information and download the FREENOW app for iOS or Android .