InCloudCounsel Expands Operations in the Asia Pacific Region with Hong Kong Office

The opening is the latest in a series of growth initiatives for the legal tech company

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InCloudCounsel, a tech-enabled services provider that modernises legal processes for some of the world's leading companies by combining cutting-edge software and automation tools with a virtual network of top-tier legal consultants, announced today the opening of its office in Hong Kong. By establishing dedicated operations in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, InCloudCounsel brings its scalable, end-to-end solution for non-core legal work to more firms in the region and provides a truly global solution to its 500+ customers, many of whom operate in multiple countries. This also creates work opportunities for experienced legal consultants across the APAC region who are looking for a remote, flexible work arrangement.

"InCloudCounsel combines expert legal talent with modern software and machine learning tools to free large companies from recurring, non-core legal work, such as their non-disclosure agreement and services agreement processes. This helps their teams stay focused on more valuable, strategically important work," says Troy Pospisil, Founder and CEO of InCloudCounsel. "Many of our customers have expanded, or plan to expand, into Asia Pacific, and by opening an office in Hong Kong we are able to provide these customers with a seamless, global solution."

The Hong Kong office opening is the latest in a series of growth initiatives for InCloudCounsel. Last year, the company expanded into Europe by opening its London office, where it has more than doubled its customer base in the past year.

To lead the company's efforts in the APAC region, InCloudCounsel has hired Jason M. Frank as Managing Director, APAC, and Patricia Auer as Director, Sales.

Prior to InCloudCounsel, Jason practiced corporate and capital markets law in the Hong Kong offices of Milbank, Kirkland & Ellis, and White & Case, and served as an in-house legal consultant for a variety of prominent financial institutions. Patricia served as General Counsel for a blockchain start-up and prior to that as in-house legal counsel for global financial services institutions including Barclays Capital, Coutts, and Credit Suisse.

"Jason and Patricia both bring deep experience in corporate law in the Asia Pacific region, and in particular in the financial services sector, which is one of our most important customer segments," says Pospisil. "Their leadership, drive and passion for our business positions InCloudCounsel well for considerable growth across the Asia Pacific region."

To learn how InCloudCounsel can modernise your company's non-core legal processes, visit www.incloudcounsel.com/ .

To learn about legal consultant work opportunities in InCloudCounsel's global network, visit www.incloudcounsel.com/work/ .

About InCloudCounsel

InCloudCounsel modernises legal processes, globally, for many of the world's leading companies. The tech-enabled services provider offers scalable, end-to-end solutions for processing routine contracts and abstracting documents by combining cutting-edge software and automation tools with a virtual network of top-tier legal consultants. InCloudCounsel also offers the first software tool designed to help funds organize and manage their obligations.

InCloudCounsel helps experienced legal consultants achieve the freedom to practice law without the geographic or time constraints of traditional law firm employment, giving them the opportunity to pursue other passions in life, from starting a business to traveling the world to starting a family.

Contact:

Pro-incloudcounsel@prosek.com

+44(0)778-777-5714

Related Links

http://www.incloudcounsel.com/



SOURCE InCloudCounsel