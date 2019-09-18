Inchora Attracts Key Investment Led by Arion Technology

- Nick Markham, formerly the Strategy Director at ITV and CFO of Laura Ashley, joins Board with immediate effect

- Inchora To Form Digital Platform Partnership with Arion

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inchora is pleased to announce it has today signed a partnership agreement with Korean company, Arion Technology Inc., to jointly develop their digital platform businesses. This agreement, which they are targeting to complete by the end of September, aims to help Inchora accelerate the roll-out of its digital platforms in the U.K. rental sector, financial services and the health sector, under brands such as Tenant Shop, Albany Park and Cignpost. Arion and Inchora have agreed a share swap as part of the partnership deal.

Chris Wallis, Inchora's largest shareholder and previously one of the founders of Doughty Hanson, a successful UK private equity house, said:

"This partnership will help Inchora become the platform of choice for Generation Rent in the UK. We are delighted to become one of Arion's first digital platform partners."

Commenting on the partnership JP Lee, Arion's Executive Director said:

"Our partnership with Inchora shows Arion's ambition to become a world leading digital platform business. We are very excited to be working with our UK partners in the key Generation Rent and financial services sector and look forward to using our partnership to share our mutual knowledge and skills to enable both companies to establish major digital platforms in their own countries."

Inchora brings together a combination of solutions for the rental market, through all the stages of home-moving, and ultimately to home-ownership. Through its unique Sulu technology provided to Letting Agents and to CRMs, innovative product development tailored to the rental markets, and first-class customer servicing provided by its concierge centres and Conect engagement platform, Inchora provides a market leading proposition for the rental sector, the fastest growing component of the U.K. housing market.

Arion is a leading set top box manufacturer based in South Korea with a Worldwide customer base. Arion is growing its business into the field of digital, e-commerce platforms under the leadership of new CEO, Ethan Chae.

