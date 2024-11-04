Inaugural 'Design Next' exhibition kicks off tomorrow in d3

Curated by Dubai Design District (d3) and the prestigious Isola Design Group, the world's first digital and physical design community platform committed to sustainable design

More than 40 designers and studios from 18 countries to highlight design's crucial role in the circular economy, including the UAE's Colab and Sulmi and leading international names such as Arper, ecoLogicStudio, Rombolà and Andreu World

Innovative sustainable design concepts and products to be showcased across furniture, lighting, vases, rugs, tumblers, bowls and ceramics

Industry thought leaders in the field of sustainable design will dive into insightful conversations and panel discussions on shaping the sustainable future of the industry (schedule detailed below)

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Next, a first-of-its-kind exhibition in the UAE promoting the circular economy, is bringing an inspiring showcase of sustainable design and insight from around the world to the 10th-anniversary edition of Dubai Design Week.

Dubai Design District (d3)

The exhibition, launched by Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, and the prestigious Isola Design Group, kicks off tomorrow, showcasing ideas and solutions to empower the circular economy and inspire visitors to play a greater part in shaping a sustainable world. The exhibition will run in Building 6 at d3 from 5-10 November 2024.

"Consumers want to see bold statements around sustainability transform into tangible, accessible reality. Design Next offers businesses, creatives and the public a glimpse of how local, regional and global brands are leveraging circular design to deliver attractive and functional products for personal and commercial use," said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3) – part of TECOM Group PJSC. "We are delighted to work with such a prestigious brand in the global design space to create this programme that emphasises the breadth and depth of creativity shaping a sustainable future through displays and insightful conversations by brilliant minds. We hope Design Next will catalyse a greater movement towards a circular economy while powering growth in Dubai's creative industries, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' ambitions."

The inaugural line-up for Design Next comprises the creativity and innovations of more than 40 local, regional and international independent designers and studios, sustainable brands, and design tech start-ups presenting innovative, eco-conscious products to circular construction materials. From compostable smartphone cases to plant-derived furniture, interior materials, and homewares, the exhibition will illustrate contemporary applications of design created from innovative technology and alternative materials. Among the talents presenting are Aga Blonska, Chinara Darwish, Eleonora Rombolà, Grob Design and IOUS Studio, amongst many more.

Design Next will also include a dynamic and engaging platform of panel discussions hosted by industry thought leaders and live performances that bring the values of sustainable design thinking to life. These discussions start on 6 November, with Fahad Ahmed Al Obaidly, Acting Director of Doha Biennale, Samer Yamani, Founder and Director of design consultancy Creative Dialogue, and Wael Al Awar, architect and founding partner waiwai design studio among the line-up of panellists.

"We are pleased to bring our international design community and years of dedicated research in circular design, innovative materials, and cutting-edge design tech solutions to Dubai. We are confident that our partnership with d3 and Design Next will contribute meaningfully to advancing the regional design dialogue, setting new standards in environment-conscious practices and industry collaboration. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire the design sector in the region and to share the tools needed to shape a more resilient and forward-thinking future," said Gabriele Cavallaro, CEO and co-founder of Isola Design Group.

Announced in October 2024, Design Next marks the first joint initiative between d3 and the innovative Isola Design Group. The Milan-based design company, renowned for providing visibility and opportunities to independent designers, design studios, and brands worldwide, recently expanded to the Middle East with a new regional headquarters at d3's global creative ecosystem.

Promoting homegrown and regional talents

Among the homegrown UAE-based talents on show will be Generation 3D, Desert Board, Sulmi, NYXO and the region's first purpose-built digital material library, Colab. Sulmi designs scalable and sustainable systems, combining energy generation and storage with their electric motorcycles for maximum environmental impact, which will be available for viewing. Colab joins to showcase its online database of materials that enables design professionals and businesses to discover innovative, commercially available materials and directly engage suppliers. Alongside Colab, d3's own community will be represented by Andreu World, the global sustainability-focused furniture design brand from Spain, which opens its first UAE-based showroom in d3 on the first day of Dubai Design Week.

Representing regional talent are Egyptian furniture designers Aya Moug and Shell Homage. Moug masterminded Byblos, an innovative plant-based material that transforms papyrus plants from along the Nile's shore into versatile biomaterials. The plant is an eco-friendly alternative to wood, stone, and marble to create attractive furniture products that combine Egyptian heritage with modern applications.

Additional MENA-based brands include: Chinara Darwish (UAE), CIFRA (UAE), Cinar Fine Rugs (UAE), Colab (UAE), DesertBoard (UAE), Faheem Khan (Qatar), Generation 3D (UAE), High Sense (UAE), NYXO (UAE), PlyPalm (UAE), Sulmi (UAE), and YAKIN (Lebanon).

Outstanding international design representation

The exhibition will see 18 countries represented. Joining Design Next from further afield are:

iGreen ( Italy ) : Fully compostable smartphone covers comprising seeds which can be planted after use to grow basil, forget-me-nots and daisies, reducing plastic waste in landfills and encouraging sustainable practices.

: Fully compostable smartphone covers comprising seeds which can be planted after use to grow basil, forget-me-nots and daisies, reducing plastic waste in landfills and encouraging sustainable practices. CoWave by Aga Blonska ( Netherlands ) : An innovative design method to create the world's first acoustic panel based on emotional reactions. Brain scans recording electrical activity are translated into AI-legible data that design and produce 3D-printed objects using recycled plastic.

: An innovative design method to create the world's first acoustic panel based on emotional reactions. Brain scans recording electrical activity are translated into AI-legible data that design and produce 3D-printed objects using recycled plastic. NOWO Lamp Project by Oliwia Ledzinska ( Poland ): Blending digital craftsmanship with traditional techniques, the NOWO lamp uses proprietary biomaterial made from a combination of protein and mixed paper, wood and textile waste. The 3D-printed lampshades are made from corn-derived bioplastic, making the product's exteriors biodegradable and compostable and its interior electronic components reusable.

International participants include: Andreau World (Spain), Anett Papp (Hungary), Armourcoat (UK), Arper (Italy), Chryssa Kotoula (Greece), Ek Kalakaar (India), ecoLogicStudio (UK/Italy), Eleonora Rombolà (Italy), Floris Mejer (Netherlands), Grob Design (Turkey), Halle Design (Netherlands), Harshita Jhamtani (India), House of Piranesi (India), iGuzzini (Italy), IOUS Studio (Netherlands), KeepLife (Italy), Maki Izawa (Japan), Martin Oberhauser (Italy), Masquespacio (Spain), Mattice Boets (Belgium), MODedition (Turkey), Myceen (Estonia), Oorjaa (India), Shape & Shade (Kosovo), Tectona Grandis Furniture (Turkey), VANK (Poland), and WKND Lab (South Korea).

The exhibition will feature live performances by Masquespacio (Spain) and MODedition (Turkey). Meanwhile, Fromm, a luxury contemporary furniture and accessories brand founded in Italy and Qatar, will host an immersive masterclass providing designers with valuable strategies, insights and tools to create circular products.

Insightful panel discussions by industry leaders

Alongside the exhibition, Design Next includes a packed schedule of insightful industry talks and discussions exploring a range of subjects. From sustainable design champions addressing the power of design in shaping the future to emerging materials enabling circular sustainable interior and architecture design, talks on new-age Arab design and Dubai's cementing status as a global creative business hub.

The complete panel schedule for 6 to 9 November is available below.

Design Next will be the first of many initiatives launched between d3 and Isola Design Group, who will continue collaborating on an array of events and services to further cement the region's flourishing design scene and support exciting local and regional design talent. Design Next will be a biennial event, and the d3 Architecture Exhibition will be held in the intervening years.



PANEL DISCUSSIONS (6 – 9 NOVEMBER) Time Wed,

6 November Content vs. Form: Intersections of Design, Art and Technology: As the lines between design, art, and technology blur, the debate over content versus form takes

centre stage. Speakers will discuss how these fields intersect to create meaningful experiences,

challenging traditional boundaries and redefining aesthetics. The focus will be on how blending

content and form can spark innovation and inspire new thinking methods in today's creative

world. 2 - 2:45 PM The Role of Design Brands in Driving the Industry Towards a Better Future Dive into how design brands play a key role in creating a more conscious future for the industry.

Design thinkers from leading brands will examine how they influence consumer behaviour,

promote ethical practices, and lead the integration of circular materials and innovative processes. 3 - 3:45 PM Behind the project: The Award-winning UAE National Pavilion at La Biennale di Venezia This engaging panel discussion will include prominent figures in the region's architectural and

design landscape. Wael Al Awar (National Pavilion UAE Curator of Wetland at La Biennale

Architettura 2021), Nada Taryam (Chief Real Estate Officer at Bee'ah), and Azza Aboualam

(National Pavilion UAE Curator at La Biennale Architettura 2025) as moderator will examine

how local knowledge, innovative materials, and environmental conditions are influencing the

future of sustainable architecture in the UAE. 4 - 4:45 PM The Future of Sustainable Design: From Material Innovation to Circular Systems Beyond the traditional focus on eco-friendly materials, interior and architectural designers are

now embracing fully circular systems and regenerative design to extend the lifecycle of spaces

and structures. This panel explores forward-thinking concepts such as bio-inspired materials

that mimic nature's resilience, like self-repairing surfaces and regenerative facades, and adaptive

structures that respond to environmental changes, allowing interiors to evolve with minimal waste. 5 - 5:45 PM

Thursday,

7 November Waste to Worth: Circular Design in Practice The masterclass emphasises the critical role of sustainability in design within the

context of the circular economy, exploring innovative strategies that allow designers to reimagine materials and

concepts. This session will provide designers with valuable insights and practical tools to create

sustainable products that cater to the future of the industry. 10:30 AM –

1 PM High-Performance Interiors: Integrating User Experience and Artificial Intelligence (AI) The future of interiors lies in intelligent environments that harness the power of AI to create

spaces responsive to every user's needs and preferences. This panel dives into how

groundbreaking advancements in AI-driven personalisation allow spaces to adapt to user needs,

habits, and emotions in real time. Discussions will cover predictive ambience control, adaptive

spatial zoning (where layouts morph to accommodate fluctuating occupancy and activity levels),

and smart materials. 2 – 2:45 PM Designing for the Future: How the Circular Economy is Impacting the Industry As the world shifts towards sustainability, the circular economy is redefining design practices

across various industries. This panel will explore how integrating circular principles shapes

innovative design solutions, highlighting its potential to drive economic resilience, foster

creativity, and create a more sustainable future for all. 3 – 3:45 PM From the Past to the Future: A New Perspective on Arab Design The panel will explore the evolution of Arab design in recent years, highlighting its deep roots in

traditional craftsmanship while envisioning its role in shaping future creative landscapes.

Speakers will discuss how Arab design is influenced by past aesthetics and current social and

environmental needs while embracing forward-thinking approaches through modern practices

and independent design studios. 4 – 4:45 PM Future Cities: Micro-Architecture and Design The need for adaptable, space-efficient interiors has never been greater in dense urban settings.

This panel explores cutting-edge modular and multi-flexible design concepts that optimise urban

spaces with innovative, customisable solutions. Key themes include sustainable micro-living

designs that balance comfort and utility in small spaces, rapidly deployable furniture and fittings

that adapt to various configurations, and how Building Information Modelling (BIM) and

interoperable systems streamline planning, allowing seamless integration of modular elements. 5 – 5:45 PM

Friday,

8 November Public Art in Dubai: A Conversation This conversation, moderated by architect Abdalla Almulla and artist Areen Hassan, will explore

public art in Dubai and introduce the new edition of the public art education programme. The

practitioners will provide valuable insights into the creative process, challenges faced, and the

rewards of working on public art projects, while examining the opportunities that lie ahead. 3:30 – 4:15 PM Crafting Tomorrow: The Intersection of AI and Human Creativity This talk explores the evolving landscape where AI and human creativity intersect, with insights

into how AI advancements are reshaping design and creative industries. The panel will

investigate opportunities and challenges while highlighting how AI complements and enhances

human imagination and traditional practices. 4:30 – 5:15 PM

Saturday,

9 November How Innovative Materials are Shaping the Design and Architecture Industry As the design and architecture industry evolves, new materials play a key role in shaping this

transformation and design practices. 2 – 2:45 PM Transforming Cities Through New Spaces for Creative Communities In a rapidly evolving urban landscape, creating innovative spaces for creative communities is

essential for fostering collaboration and cultural exchange. This panel will explore how

thoughtfully designed environments can revitalise cities, supporting creators and entrepreneurs,

by covering concepts and case studies that illustrate the transformative power of creative spaces

in enhancing social cohesion and driving economic growth. 3 – 3:45 PM

Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group PJSC, is a global creative ecosystem that fosters local creative economy growth. It represents a dynamic design community of more than 1,000 businesses, ranging from multinationals to start-ups, and is a strategic partner of Dubai Design Week.

About Isola Design Group

Isola Design Group provides visibility and opportunities to independent designers, design studios, and brands worldwide. The venture runs both Isola Design, the community platform featuring profiles, project portfolios, and direct messaging for the exchange of ideas, and the recently launched Isola Studio, a consultancy studio for future-thinking design brands and organisations.

Isola Design (www.isola.design) is the world's first digital and physical platform bringing visibility to independent designers and design studios, by connecting them to design professionals, companies, curators, journalists, and potential clients. Its dedicated curatorial team selects projects with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and handcraft.

Founded in 2017 in Milan, Isola Design District immediately became one of the main official areas of the Milan Design Week, with special attention to international and emerging designers. Isola Design also organizes various in-person events under the umbrella of Isola Design Festival, which takes place throughout the year, hosting dozens of exhibitions, hundreds of exhibitors, and thousands of visitors.

Since 2019, Isola Design has participated in the Dutch Design Week in Eindhoven, becoming the first Italian design district to participate in a foreign event. Isola Design expanded its borders even further in 2022, when for the first time it led a curated group of designers to the United Arab Emirates for Downtown Design during Dubai Design Week, and in 2023 by taking part in Material Matters at the London Design Festival and Tanween, Ithra's Conference of Creativity, the largest creativity platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Launched in 2021 with more than 1.500 designers from 65+ countries and 2,450+ projects published, Isola Design offers a community for creative people around the globe through its digital platform, with dedicated profiles and portfolio pages. The digital platform aims to spark direct community interactions, discussions, and the sharing of expertise.

In 2024, Isola Design Group founded Isola Studio (www.isola.design/studio), the new consultancy lab for design brands, organizations, and institutions. Dedicated to creating innovative solutions, Isola Studio shares its multifocal vision with design professionals, startups, companies, and event organizers. Already active in a hybrid form across many countries that are part of the global Isola Design community, Isola Studio has initiated international calls to connect design brands, from lighting to product design, with emerging talents. It has also crafted special setups for Italian companies with branches in Europe and the Middle East, as well as international organizations such as B&T (Turkey), iGuzzini (UAE), Ithra (Saudi Arabia), Masquespacio (Spain), Monkey47 (Germany), Re-Mat (Italy) e The Good Plastic Company (Netherlands), to name a few.

Moreover, via the upcoming Marketplace by Isola, each verified designer and creative studio will get the chance to sell their physical products, digital assets, and NFTs.

About Dubai Design District (d3)

Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, is a global creative ecosystem dedicated to design, fashion, architecture and art. In line with Dubai's position as the leading business destination for the region and beyond, d3 is an industry-pioneering concept that enables people and businesses to grow and co-create whilst simultaneously providing a solid platform for creativity. Strategically located in the heart of Dubai, d3 is one of the city's lifestyle and business districts that challenges thousands of people to rethink the regular.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to meet the needs of the industry and a business-friendly framework, the community offers creative talent the tools for collaboration and growth, further reinforcing Dubai's status as a UNESCO Creative City of Design. d3 is a cutting-edge retail district offering a variety of multi-brand boutiques, fashion brands, and art and design studios. The world's leading luxury brands, design companies and creatives, including architects, interior designers, photography studios, product and fashion designers, call d3 home. Some of the region's most popular events take place in d3 and attract international artists and audiences to cultural and fashion exhibitions and gatherings including Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), Dubai's official fashion week co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and Arab Fashion Council, as well as Dubai Design Week and Sole DXB. The district also regularly hosts a roster of industry talks, workshops and educational programming, accessible to people of all ages.

d3 is home to TECOM Group PJSC's business incubator – in5 Design – that aims to support the fashion and design industries by offering students and entrepreneurs the opportunity to transform their ideas into successful commercial ventures. This ecosystem is further supported by the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), the region's only university exclusively dedicated to design and innovation, which offers a curriculum crafted with the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and The New School's Parsons School of Design. The district also features the city's first canal side recreational development, The Block. The open-air destination offers a range of different outdoor and leisure areas including a basketball and volleyball court, a skate park, outdoor gym and climbing wall.

For more information, please visit: www.dubaidesigndistrict.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548048/Dubai_Design_District_d3.jpg