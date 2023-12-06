FII PRIORITY Hong Kong Summit, held in partnership with the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and HKEX, will convene business and finance leaders from around the world

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HE Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, will introduce the inaugural Asia FII PRIORITY Summit in Hong Kong next week.

Welcoming the FII Institute to Hong Kong will be John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary; Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury; and Laura Cha, Chairman of HKEX. John Lee will deliver a special address to delegates.

Inaugural Asia FII PRIORITY Summit Powered By FII Institute To Take Place In Hong Kong On 7 & 8 December

The FII Institute is a global data-driven non-profit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: to make a positive 'impact on humanity'. The institute's PRIORITY programme spans summits, initiatives and reports supported by its members and strategic partners, with the aim of tackling the world's most pressing challenges.

HE Yasir Al-Rumayyan will be joined by HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States, and HE Khalid A. Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment.

Kicking off the two-day global summit will be a 'Board of Changemakers', the set piece of the event at HKEX Connect Hall starting on December 7th. HKEX Chairman Laura Cha, Hang Lung Capital's founder Ronnie Chan, Chairman of Schneider Electric Jean-Pascale Tricoire, Founder and Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad A Abunayyan, President of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Tony Chan, Richard Li Chairman of Pacific Century Group, and Kevin Sneader, President, Asia Pacific, Goldman Sachs will discuss global economic and strategic issues during the board's 45-minute session.

Other speakers at the summit will include Hopu Capital's chairman Fang Fenglei, GGV Capital Asia Managing Partner Jixun Foo, and co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Hong Kong-listed Value Partners Group Cheah Cheng Hye, Lawrence Moloney, Lead AI Advocate, Google, Patrick Motseppe, Executive Chairman, Africa Rainbow Minerals, and Joshua Fink, founder Luma Group.

Over 1,000 business and finance leaders are expected to attend the summit.

Richard Attias, chief executive of the FII Institute: "Hong Kong has a hugely important role as a global business hub and a place for investors to connect. With our partners, the Hong Kong Government Special Administrative Region and HKEX, we are honoured to bring our inaugural Asia summit and movement to this great city. Our purpose at FII Institute is to tackle some of humanity's biggest challenges, such as economic growth, prosperity, and financing the energy transition by convening leaders for top-level constructive dialogue. Our deliberations over the 7th and 8th of December will be focused sharply on important global issues, and we look forward to working with our friends and colleagues from across Asia for a better future for all."

The summit will continue conversations at FII7 in Riyadh this past October under the theme 'The New Compass', seeking workable solutions to unlocking ESG flows to the Global South, driving global alignment on AI regulation, and investment for more equitable access to education and healthcare.

Other topics to be discussed at the FII PRIORITY Summit in Hong Kong include how innovators can act to resolve citizen concerns at a global level, the role of the Global South in driving economic growth, the new Asia, the 'hyper-tech century', AI and Web4 improving life for all, where next for BRICS, human-centred macro-finance, Asia supply chains, COP28 and climate tech.

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

