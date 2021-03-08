In Wake of Cryptocurrency Strengthening, Finetero Updates Offer for Traders

LONDON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As dominant cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum show signs of continuous rise in value, leading online trading brand Finetero announces an upgrade to its cryptocurrency trading plan, offered to all traders, regardless of account size and budget. This measure comes after months of research and analysis, executed by the company's analysts and brokers.

"We were one of the first in the industry to grasp the potential of these coins, all the way back in early 2020, when investors had just started making the shift from institutional assets to DeFi. We're also proud to be one of the first in the industry to adjust ourselves to the prospects of crypto trading in 2021," commented Jan Miller, spokesperson for Finetero, on the matter.

A market which cannot be ignored

Leading the cryptocurrency progress chart is Bitcoin, with a value that is roughly ten times higher than it was a year ago - peaking at approximately $57.5K just last month. Altcoins have not been underperforming, with Ethereum, for example, touching the $2K line in February and with analysts projecting that this line will be crossed sometime this year.

On the other hand, the past month has shown that this market is volatile in its drops as well as its rises. That's why it is important to trade only with a broker who can offer tight spreads, as well as constantly updated margins. Support on a 24-hour basis is also crucial. All of that can be found in Finetero's new plan for crypto traders. However, with Finetero, traders also enjoy access to a variety of other assets, such as stocks, commodities, and forex.

"Our brand is going to continue offering its clients advantages in 2021 that they can't find anywhere else," summed up Miller, "and that's a guarantee."

About Finetero

Founded in 2018, Finetero has set itself a goal of disrupting the way online trade is done. The brand, with its team of professional brokers and analysts, has managed to construct an offer which is ever-changing for the benefit of traders. Finetero provides five accounts, suitable for different levels of trading experience, budgets and strategies. All traders enjoy full support from the company's representatives, via phone and email. Services are available around the globe, excluding several jurisdictions where online trading is prohibited by law.

