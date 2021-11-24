In Vitro Fertilization Market worth $987 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "In Vitro Fertilization /IVF Market by Product (Micromanipulators, Incubators, Cabinets, Imaging System, Laser System, Reagents & Accessories), Type (Conventional IVF, IVF with ICSI), End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Cryobanks) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global In Vitro Fertilization Market is projected to reach USD 987 million by 2026 from USD 638 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on "In Vitro Fertilization Market"

231 – Tables

39 – Figures

252 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=89198891

The key factors fueling the growth of this market include an increase in the median age of first-time mothers, declining fertility rates, rising male infertility, rise in obesity rate and growing consumption of alcohol, and growing awareness about the availability of treatment options.

The in vitro fertilization (IVF) market include major Tier I and II suppliers of in vitro fertilization equipment, reagents and media are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), Corning Corporation (US), Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), FERTIPRO NV(Belgium), and Eppendorf (Germany). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=89198891

COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. COVID-19 pandemic triggered the worldwide suspension of in vitro fertilization treatment; this had a profound impact on women in the 40-42 age group, resulting in 11.8% reduction in live births due to a six-month delay in IVF treatment and a 22.4% reduction due to a 12-month delay in treatment in UK. In India, 30 lakh people seek IVF every year, but only 5 lakh people undergo IVF procedures. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a 90% drop was observed in the number of people undergoing IVF cycles. The spread of COVID-19 has not only impacted fertility clinics owing to the cancellation of IVF treatments but has also impacted fertility decisions among couples who had opted for IVF treatment before the pandemic

The rise in number of IVF with ICSI procedure to support the market growth during the forecast period.

The success rate of fertilization with ICSI procedure and the growing utilization of the ICSI during IVF procedure are anticipated to boost the adoption of IVF with ICSI procedures, accelerating the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing focus of players in expanding their product offerings in ICSI is anticipated to contribute towards the rapid adoption of IVF with ICSI procedures during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=89198891

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing in vitro fertilization market, globally.

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, rising medical tourism in Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness among people about infertility are supporting the growth of the in vitro fertilization market in the region.

Prominent players in this market are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), and Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), among others

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Infertility Treatment Market by Product (Equipment, Media, Accessories), Procedure (ART (IVF, ICSI, Surrogate), Insemination, Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy, Patient Type (Female, Male), End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Research) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/infertility-treatment-devices-market-43497112.html

Fertility Test Market by Product (Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors (Urine, Saliva, Blood)), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription, Online), Application (Female, Male), End User (Home care, Fertility clinics, hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fertility-testing-devices-market-139945432.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/in-vitro-fertilization-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/in-vitro-fertilization.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets