In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 91,093 Million at a CAGR Of 4.8% From 2020 to 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global In Vitro Diagnostics Market (IVD) market size was valued at USD 67,111 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 91,093 million at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

IVDs are clinical tests that analyze samples taken from the human body, such as blood or tissue. In vitro diagnostics can detect diseases or other conditions and can be used to monitor the overall health of a person to help cure, treat, or prevent illness.

IVD market size is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period due to a number of factors, such as increased demand for infectious disease testing as new pathogen strains develop each year, such as in seasonal influenza and H1N1, and increased incidences of hospital-acquired infections. Furthermore, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to propel the IVD market size.

The IVD market report includes an analysis of Porter's Five Forces Model for In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) to understand the competitive landscape of the market. The research provides an overview of market appeal, in which all segments are benchmarked based on market share, growth rate, and overall appeal.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE IVD MARKET SIZE

One of the major factors expected to boost the growth of IVD market size is an increase in the geriatric population, who are prone to immunological disorders.

Due to the increasing use of fully automated instruments in diagnostic laboratories, the market is gaining strength. Completely automated tools are versatile and highly efficient. They help decrease hands-on time, reduce batch testing, and provide doctors with quicker tests compared to non-automated instruments. Because of these advantages, market players focus more and more on automated instrument development. This, in turn, is expected to increase the IVD market size.

The integration of biomarkers and the availability of biomolecular tools are predicted to help in the development of a new set of condition-specific tests, thus creating new opportunities for the growth of IVD market size. Moreover, it is expected that increasing demand for fast diagnostics and treatment plans will drive the IDV market

The increase in the use of personalized medicinal products in the treatment of various chronic diseases such as cancer is expected to boost the IVD market size over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in the use of IVD ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) test kits to provide accurate detection of antigens from stool or urine and antibodies from serum samples is expected to fuel the market growth.

Increasing technological advances related to in vitro diagnostic products, technologies, and software & services increases the IVD market size.

IVD MARKET SIZE RESTRAINERS

The growth of in vitro diagnostic market size can be hindered due to strict government regulation and unfavorable policies

IVD MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the product and service category, the reagents segment has gained a wide market share in in-vitro diagnostics. The growth of this segment is due to factors such as increased accessibility and demand for reagents, and the rising number of IVD tests conducted across the globe.

In the global in-vitro diagnostics market, North America is projected to hold the largest in-vitro diagnostics market share over the forecast period, followed by the European region. The dominance of the North American region is due to the availability of government funding, the growing use of molecular diagnosis in genetic disorders and cancer detection, and the presence of key players in the region.

Due to an increase in healthcare costs and an increase in the prevalence of diabetes in the country, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow rapidly in the forecast period. Other factors, such as a large patient base for other chronic illnesses requiring IVD testing, will also boost Asia-Pacific market growth.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE IVD MARKET

Top companies in the IVD market are launching new systems using reagents with advanced technology to improve accuracy. The IVD market research report provides development strategies adopted by the key market players to understand the competitive scenario of the market. During the forecast period, the high growth rates shown by developing economies provide lucrative opportunities for key players in the IVD market.

Roche :

Roche in-vitro diagnostics is one of the most comprehensive solutions that covers clinical chemistry and immunoassays, molecular and digital diagnostics, point of care testing, patient self-testing, next-generation sequencing, laboratory automation and IT, and decision support.

Abbot:

Abbott in vitro diagnostics offers a broad range of medical diagnostic instruments, tests, automation, and informatics solutions for hospitals, reference labs, molecular labs, blood banks, physician offices, and clinics.

Other top companies analyzed in the report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens AG, QIAGEN NV, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product & Service

Reagents

Instruments

Software and Services

By Technique

Immunodiagnostics

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)



Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)





Fluorescence immunoassay (FIA)





Colorimetric Immunoassay (CI)



Rapid Tests



Enzyme-Linked ImmunoSpot (ELISPOT)



Radioimmunoassay (RIA)



Western Blot

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerize Chain Reaction (PCR)



Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)



Hybridization



DNA diagnostics



Microarray



Others

Tissue Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry



Basic Metabolic Panel



Liver Panel



Lipid Profile



Thyroid Function Panel



Electrolyte Panel



Specialty Chemicals

Others

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiac Diseases

Immune System Disorders

Nephrological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Others

By End User

Standalone Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic & Medical Schools

Point-of-Care

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

