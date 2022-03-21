In the first public demonstration of its pioneering AI-as-a-Service solution, Riiid to show partners how to easily embed AI into a wide range of EdTech

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riiid, a leading AI Education solutions company, will be presenting its most up-to-date AI solutions to empower learning platforms at the British Educational Training and Technology (BETT) Show 2022 in London from March 23-25. The event will be the first public demonstration of Riiid's innovative new offering, R.Inside, the world's first AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) EdTech solution.

Known as one of the largest education conferences in the world, the Bett Show is the global community for education technology where solution providers from more than 50 countries gather to spark ideas, create connections and accelerate trade, driving impact and improving outcomes for teachers and learners. This year, the number of visitors is expected to reach around 20,000.

Marking its first appearance at the Bett show, Riiid will showcase the company's most advanced technologies including its comprehensive AIaaS product, 'R. Inside'. R. Inside is Riiid's B2B API solution to enable truly personalized education in any domain of learning. Integrating Riiid's proprietary deep learning-based models, including Knowledge Tracing, Score Prediction, Recommender System, and Session Dropout Prediction, as the core technology, the solution refines clients' data and content, and transforms those in real time to track and fit individual learners' development over-time. Riiid makes it easy for most EdTech providers to embed the power of AI in their solutions.

"Riiid is committed to delivering personalized instruction for all students and learners in the world, so everyone can elevate their learning experience with AI," said YJ Jang, CEO of Riiid. "We are currently preparing or providing solutions to a variety of domains in more than 15 countries across South America, Central Asia, and East Asia, getting positive feedback from the actual users."

During the event, Riiid will share some of its global use cases and product demos at its booth. It will also provide assessment for AI readiness to each learning platform, so the companies in need can effectively analyze their status and empower AI-enablement.

"We are delighted to participate in Bett UK 2022, where we will be publicly demonstrating our AI solution for the first time to potential users in the region," added Jang. "Riiid will keep expanding its global presence in the market, so everyone can experience the exponential value we are creating in education."

Visit Riiid at BETT UK 2022, ExCel London, booth # NB53. For more information, visit Bett's exhibitor site here: https://uk.bettshow.com/bett-suppliers-list-library-redirect/riiid-inc

SOURCE Riiid