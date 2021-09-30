In Spite of Pandemic, Solar Industry Continues to Create High-Quality with Dramatic Growth Expected Over Next Decade

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. solar industry employed 231,474 workers in 2020, a 6.7% drop from 2019 due to pandemic restrictions and increased labor productivity, according to the National Solar Jobs Census 2020 recently released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the Solar Foundation, the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC), and BW Research. Labor productivity increased in all three market segments, up 19% in the residential sector, 2% in the non-residential sector and 32% in the utility-scale sector. Less labor-intensive utility-scale installations contributed to a record amount of solar capacity added in 2020. However, the pandemic took a toll on residential jobs in the summer, and those jobs did not fully recover by the end of the year. Installation and construction-related employment continued to be the largest segment in the industry, representing 67% of all jobs. Of all installation jobs: 55% were residential; 18% were commercial; 8% community solar and 19% were utility-scale. Importantly, workers in manufacturing jobs represented 14% of all American industry employment, while sales and distribution and operations and maintenance represented 11% and 4% of all jobs, respectively. Active Companies in the markets today include Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY), ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL).

The new figures come as lawmakers debate infrastructure spending that could boost the solar workforce with hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next decade. SEIA analysis shows that the solar industry will need to reach more than 900,000 workers to reach President Biden's 2035 clean energy target. SEIA is advocating for policies that will grow clean energy deployment and lay the groundwork to hire and train those workers. "The solar industry continues to support hundreds of thousands of jobs across all 50 states, and even during a pandemic, our companies largely were able to keep workers on the job," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA. "We now have an opportunity to quadruple our workforce, adding diversity and supporting underserved communities by taking policy steps that incentivize solar and storage deployment and provide long-term certainty for solar businesses. Even as the pandemic brought unprecedented challenges, the 11th annual Solar Jobs Census shows the solar industry continues to create hundreds of thousands of high-quality jobs for men and women of all education levels and backgrounds," said Larry Sherwood, Administrator of The Solar Foundation and President and CEO of IREC. "Since 2010, The Solar Foundation has tracked the rapid expansion of the solar industry and workforce, and we look forward to supporting even more dramatic growth over the next decade."

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI) BREAKING NEWS: Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Launches Plan To Fully Maximize Its Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector To Create Micro Solar Grids In Urban Areas - Green Stream Holdings Inc. ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and projects to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program has today announced that it is moving forward in its plan on using the solar green houses to create micro grids in urban areas.

CEO James DiPrima stated, "We are targeting high energy cost urban areas we overlay our footprint on another potentially wasted resource hiding in plain sight in cities across the nation: empty rooftops, overpasses, and canopies. Our Solar Greenhouses take under-utilized space and turns them into sustainable inner city farms, harnessing collected solar energy and runoff water to become an oasis for healthy produce."

He continued, "Roofs with vegetation are widely believed to extend roof life, conserve energy, and reduce stormwater runoff and air pollution; new studies show they can also boost the performance of solar panels. Plants reduce a roof's contribution to the urban heat-island effect by lowering the surrounding air temperature through evaporation; this cooling can also make photovoltaic panels perform more efficiently. Plants also reduce airborne pollutants and dust particles, allowing the panels to absorb more sunlight. "Now we have the ability to significantly impact the communities we serve with the opportunity for multiple streams of income from each project, from providing electricity for the public utilities, to growing fresh fruits and vegetables for the local restaurants. Growing season is 24 -7/365 in our climate-controlled roof top greenhouses powered by solar arrays, and with dual-benefit: storing power during the day for use at night and utilizing excess power to sell back to communities as an energy source."

He concluded, "We are dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through our innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, Green Stream is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space." CONTINUED… Read this full release for Green Stream Holdings at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gsfi/



Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, recently announced that it has renewed its partnership with GRID Alternatives, a national nonprofit providing access to clean, affordable, renewable energy, transportation, and jobs to economic and environmental justice communities.

Enphase will continue donating its industry-leading microinverter technology as part of the partnership to help GRID achieve its mission of accelerating a rapid, equitable transition to a world powered by renewable energy. Enphase technology is already powering more than 8,000 homes in low-income communities and communities of color through GRID Alternatives' ongoing programs. These homes will see an estimated lifetime savings of more than $220 million and help prevent nearly 450,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) recently announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar") has closed a 350 MW / 1400 MWh contract to provide the fully-integrated battery storage system, EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and long term maintenance service to the Crimson stand-alone battery storage project in Riverside County, California.

The Crimson storage project is 80% owned by Axium Infrastructure and 20% Owned by Recurrent Energy, Canadian Solar's wholly-owned subsidiary. Crimson holds two approximately 15-year stand-alone storage contracts with local utilities Southern California Edison ("SCE") and Pacific Gas and Electric ("PG&E"), which are part of the California Public Utilities Commission's ("CPUC") reliability procurements.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY), one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems used in solar energy projects, recently announced it has entered into a multi-year supply arrangement with POSCO, one of the world's largest steelmakers, to diversify and strengthen its global supply chain. Array will now have access to POSCO's proprietary PosMAC®material, an alloy coated corrosion resistant steel. POSCO will cooperate with a Korean local fabricator to convert the products into components for use at Array's global solar project sites. POSCO's South Korean headquarters will position Array to serve customers in the U.S., Australia, and other emerging solar markets more efficiently with a stable supply.

"The arrangement with POSCO is indicative of our ability to reliably supply our global customer base with the highest quality materials," said Stuart Bolland, Chief Operations Officer of Array. "This strategic partnership will enable us to reduce trucking mileage to West Coast of the U.S. project sites and ultimately bring greater flexibility and resilience to our supply chain. Further, we are thrilled to offer our customers a superior product in the PosMAC® corrosion resistant technology and partner with a company that shares our commitment to ESG values."

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, recently announced that European Solar Energy Development JV, the joint venture company established between ReneSola Power and Eiffel Investment Group ("Eiffel"), completed the acquisition of its first batch of solar projects with a combined capacity of 200MW in multiple European countries, including Spain, Franceand Poland. Eiffel provided the capital to fund the development of those projects.

In May 2021, ReneSola Power and Eiffel created European Solar Energy Development JV, a 51/49 joint venture company with ReneSola Power having a 51 percent ownership stake and Eiffel a 49 percent. The joint venture company intends to develop up to 700 MW of solar projects in the next three years across Europe.

