In Rapid Growth with 60%, PHNIX Inverter Pool Heat Pump to Be the Top Seller This Summer in South Africa

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec.17, 2019 /PRNewswire/--This year, PHNIX's strategy for emerging markets in key global regions turned out to be very effective. PHNIX's shipments, including South Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia, have increased significantly. The South African market has made the most progress of nearly 60% year-on-year increase in shipments. Mr. Peter Wang, Deputy General Manager in charge of PHNIX global overseas business, told the media.

It is now summer in South Africa, and some of PHNIX residential heat pump lines are selling very well. Mr. Troy Wang and Mr. Edward Zheng, PHNIX senior managers, said that in addition to ensuring the supply of cost-effective residential heat pumps for the South African market, they will organize enough high-end product lines like R32 Inverter Swimming Pool Heat Pump to meet the market demand at any time.

PHNIX featured products for South Africa:

R32 Inverter Swimming Pool Heat Pump New PHNIX pool heat pumps have begun to adopt new gas of R32 on a large scale. Compared to R410A swimming pool heat pumps, R32 heat pumps only have a GWP of one-third, so its environmental performance is better. New PHNIX R32 inverter pool heat pump series is the first in China's same sort to get the EU CE certified.

Domestic Heat Pump Water Heater As a professional heat pump water heater manufacturer, PHNIX provides 5 kinds of domestic heat pump products, they are all-in-one heat pump water heaters, top-kits of heat pump water heaters, water circulated heat pump water heaters, split type heat pump water heaters and smart heat pump boilers. Some of them meet the European ErP test standard and reach A++ energy level.

Commercial Heat Pump Water Heater The price of PHNIX HeatPlus and HeatPower heat pump series is 15~20% lower than that of similar products in the market. Moreover, PHNIX HeatPlus(R410A, COP 5.0) and HeatPower(R134a, Max. 80℃) Heat Pump Water Heaters acquired Primary energy efficiency label during operation, according to the authoritative third-party data.

About PHNIX

PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

