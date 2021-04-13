In-person GISEC 2021 to spark industry collaboration against cybercrime spike

- Dubai World Trade Centre will host GISEC from 31st May-2nd June

DUBAI, UAE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GISEC, the most influential cybersecurity event in the Middle East and Africa, will provide an in-person meeting point for the cybersecurity ecosystem from 31st May-2nd June at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

GISEC is organised in partnership with the UAE's most influential cyber entities to curate regional cybersecurity agendas, including the UAE Cyber Security Council, Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Dubai Police, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), Smart Dubai, Investment Corporation of Dubai, ADNOC Refining and aeCERT.

GISEC is the largest regional showcase of cybersecurity solutions, hosted alongside a three-day conference agenda attended by government and corporate IT decision makers and supported by digital transformation leaders including Google Cloud, Microsoft, Etisalat Digital and SPIRE Solutions.

GISEC will explore issues including state-sponsored attacks, insider threats, ransomware, malware, DDOS and phishing attacks, as well as the increasing importance of artificial intelligence, 5G and cloud in the cybersecurity realm.

PwC research shows that 55% of organisations are increasing their cybersecurity budgets for 2021, while 90% of executives say their organisations have experienced an increase in cyberattacks due to the pandemic.

"The global pandemic has inflicted widespread suffering and disruption, as well as causing wholesale, unexpected challenges to governments and businesses. As cyber security leaders, if we are not proactive in the ways we collaborate across the cyber ecosystem, the cyber pandemic will have a long-lasting effect on many digital transformations. GISEC is the ideal cybersecurity platform to participate and partner with vendors and government entities in the region, and sparks necessary conversations in order to mitigate cyber attacks," said H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, United Arab Emirates Government.

Thomas Löffler, AVP, Exhibitions, said, "The last year has forced the cybersecurity community to face unprecedented threat levels. GISEC 2021 will finally give key stakeholders the opportunity to interact in-person, which is so vital in creating new value by fostering business connections."

In December, DWTC hosted GITEX Technology Week – 2020's only major in-person tech event - encompassing GISEC, proving it could curate world-class events with the highest safety protocols, welcoming tens of thousands of visitors from 107 countries, with 96% of attendees recording a 'safe' or 'very safe' experience.

GISEC will host country pavilions from India, the UK and Turkey, with Germany and Israel debuting their government-supported pavilions for the first time.

Media Contact:

James Dartnell

+971-430-86354

james.dartnell@dwtc.com





SOURCE Dubai World Trade Centre