In Numbers: Tiger Roll’s Bid to Become Grand National’s Shortest Priced Winner in a Century revealed by Freebets.co.uk

Built in the form of an infographic, the study found that Tiger Roll has already defied the odds, running with the unlucky number 13 last year where he was priced at 10/1.

The infographic is free to use , subject to adding this link (where more of the latest Grand National betting tips and information awaits too): https://www.freebets.co.uk/grand-national-betting/

* Should Tiger Roll succeed again, it will be trainer Gordon Elliott's third National win, after he also trained Silver Birch to victory back in 2007, while the horse's first trainer Nigel Hawke also won the event in 1991 with Seagram.

* Not since Red Rum in 1974 has a horse won back-to-back races at Aintree and in the Grand National Betting stakes Tiger Roll goes into it at just 4/1. Not since Poethlyn in 1919 has a horse won with such short odds.

* Horses with gastronomic references have a habit of succeeding in the Grand National such as L'Escargot, Red Rum and Oxo, having all previously won the race.

About Freebets.co.uk

Freebets.co.uk is the home of free bets in sports betting and are one of the top Grand National tipsters in Britain.

Across the Festival they are providing all the best value odds across the UK's biggest bookmakers as well as expert predictions and offers ahead of April 6.

You can visit the site at: www.freebets.co.uk

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/845463/Tiger_Roll_Grand_National.jpg

Related Links

https://www.freebets.co.uk/



SOURCE Freebets.co.uk