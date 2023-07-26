In-Flight Entertainment Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 3.2 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research.

The In-Flight Entertainment Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 3.2 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the in-flight entertainment market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 3.2 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 10.2% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 50+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on In-Flight Entertainment Market

The In-flight entertainment market is segmented based on aircraft type, hardware type, product type, connection type, W-IFE connectivity type, fitment type, and region.

Based on aircraft type- The aircraft in-flight entertainment market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets. Narrow-body aircraft is expected to maintain its largest share in the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing penetration of seatback IFE in narrow-body aircraft and an expected healthy recovery of the segment. Increasing demand for narrow-body aircraft installed with IFE systems for long-haul flights, as well as the expected introduction of COMAC 919, and A321XLR programs, are also likely to fuel good growth opportunities in the narrow-body aircraft segment over the next five years.

Based on product type - The market is bifurcated into seatback IFE, overhead IFE, fixed IFE, and portable IFE. Seatback IFE is expected to maintain its dominance, whereas portable IFE is likely to be the fastest-growing product type in the market during the forecast period. The majority of seatback IFE systems are connected through wires, providing a convenient way for the seatback screens to remain connected with minimal visible wiring and installations. However, portable IFE is a new trend in the IFE market that provides wireless connectivity throughout the aircraft cabin by eliminating the need for complex wiring and lowering installation costs.

Based on connection type- The market is classified as wired and wireless. Wireless IFE connection (W-IFE) is expected to become the faster-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Despite a drop of 19+% in the total installation of W-IFE in 2020, compared to 2019, the installation of IFE systems has still managed to grow. Wireless connectivity is expected to take over the wired IFE market with almost 3/4th of the narrow-body fleet by 2030, globally.

Based on W-IFE connectivity type-The market is segmented into internet-enabled and non-internet-enabled. Internet-enabled W-IFE is expected to maintain its market dominance in the years to come. The connectivity type is also anticipated to experience faster growth during the forecast period, owing to passengers' increasing need/demand for in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity for their engagement during flight. Airlines' perception of unconnected offerings has shifted to a more cost-effective approach, with a focus on passenger engagement and a better in-flight experience to reclaim passengers following the COVID crisis.

Based on fitment type- The market is segmented into retrofit and line fit. Retrofit is expected to command the market, whereas line-fit is likely to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. IFE is strongly influenced by the airline's offering, geographical area, cost, and passenger demand. As a result, airlines always can modify and retrofit their fleet with IFE as needed. Thus, retrofitting has amassed a sizable market share of the IFE market. However, this is expected to change gradually by the end of this decade, as line-fit is expected to account for nearly half of the total global annual installations by 2030.

Based on hardware type- The market is segmented into IFE systems (pre-fed boxes, etc.), display units, servers, and wireless access points (WAPs). The display unit is expected to remain dominant, whereas IFE systems are likely to be the fastest-growing hardware type in the market during the forecast period. Display units are required to enjoy visual content provided by airlines such as movies, and video games, and premium content, such as Netflix and live matches. Airlines commonly offer seatback display screens to provide individual luxury to passengers to access content according to their tastes and preference.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to maintain its supremacy in the market for in-flight entertainment during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

- North America is a highly connected region (with 50+% penetration) in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant by the end of the decade.

- The region has the presence of the IFE giant, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, which is the sole company to supply IFE systems to all of the top airlines around the globe with a total of 15,000+ commercial aircraft to date.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth in the coming five years, driven by an expected rise in air passenger traffic and RPK; increasing acceptance of IFE in China and other developing countries, and the introduction of new aircraft programs such as C919.

In-flight Entertainment Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- Technological advancements, such as the development of integrated seats with IFE, and electronically steered antennas.

- The growing acceptance of connected aircraft and the expansion of Satcom providers in emerging economies such as China.

- The expected ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs paired with increasing penetration of IFE in the global aircraft fleet.

Top 5 Companies in In-Flight Entertainment Market?

The IFE market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few big players around the globe. Panasonic and Thales alone contribute 70+% share in the IFE market. These players are the top IFE providers to almost all airlines across the globe. The following are the key players in the in-flight entertainment market.

Panasonic Corporation

Thales Group

Safran S.A.

Collins Aerospace

Astronics Corporation

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the In-Flight Entertainment Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirement? 10% free customization

