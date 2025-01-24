In Davos, Ambipar and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples sign a Protocol of Intent aimed at climate emergencies and sustainability

The initiative will affect approximately 1 million square kilometers of indigenous territories - almost 14% of Brazil's territory and equivalent to the sum of the areas of France and England.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In synergy with the creation of SDG 18 for Ethnic-Racial Equality, Tercio Borlenghi Jr., president of Ambipar, a Brazilian multinational leader in environmental solutions, and the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples (MPI), Eloy Terena, have signed an unprecedented Protocol to promote actions aimed at fighting and preventing fires, sustainable development and strengthening resilience in indigenous territories.

The unprecedented partnership, which is part of the MPI's strategy to include the private sector in global accountability for the preservation of indigenous lands, covers initiatives that include technical support for training in prevention and response to extreme events, disasters and firefighting, reforestation of deforested areas, development of bioeconomy projects, conservation and environmental education, as well as the promotion of the circular economy and efficient solid waste management.

The initiative will reach approximately 1 million square kilometers of indigenous territories - almost 14% of Brazil's territory and the equivalent of the combined areas of France and England.

The partnership also seeks to foster income generation through professional training for young people in environmental preservation activities, social projects and the enhancement of ecosystem services, based on consultation with communities, in accordance with ILO (International Labor Organization) Convention 169, aligning efforts to contribute to the well-being and inclusion of indigenous peoples in the context of an integrated and innovative environmental agenda.

'We believe in the power of collaboration to transform challenges into sustainable opportunities. This partnership reinforces our commitment to solutions that generate a positive impact for people and the planet, especially for indigenous communities, who play a fundamental role in environmental preservation,' said Rafael Tello, Ambipar's sustainability vice-president.

'The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples emphasizes that this partnership is an important tool for consolidating culturally appropriate public policies aimed at sustainability and protecting the rights of indigenous peoples, ensuring that the benefits of these actions reach the communities effectively,' said Eloy Terena, executive secretary of the MPI.

