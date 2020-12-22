In a year like no other, TENCEL(TM) perseveres with incredible accomplishments to drive greater sustainability ecosystem

LENZING, Austria, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the TENCEL™ brand and co-branding partners persevered through unprecedented challenges to continue developing a strong foundation for an environmentally friendly future. Amidst the current climate, consumer awareness around sustainability has boomed, providing the TENCEL™ brand and its valued partners with the opportunity to achieve numerous incredible accomplishments in what has truly been a year like no other.

In 2020, the TENCEL™ brand heavily expanded its co-branding partnership network with collaborations across segments including innerwear, apparel and footwear. This year also marked a milestone shift toward direct-to-consumer engagement for the brand, with the global #FeelsSoRight campaign, created to drive awareness around sustainability and the brands helming this transition.

Lenzing and the TENCEL™ brand were both recognised in 2020 for their commitment to sustainability. Lenzing was recently placed on the Carbon Disclosure Project's prestigious "A List" for efforts tackling climate change and the TENCEL™ brand team were rewarded at this year's prestigious SABRE Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Global Awards for the #FeelsSoRight campaign. These awards are inspiring achievements and a testament to Lenzing and the TENCEL™ brand's dedication to an eco-conscious future.

This year, the TENCEL™ brand also embarked on a journey to solve the problem of supply chain complexity with a new blockchain-enabled supply chain traceability platform powered by TextileGenesis™. Launched in November, this platform will ensure complete traceability for all TENCEL™ branded fibers in finished garments, representing a landmark achievement for the industry's journey toward complete sustainability.

The TENCEL™ brand has always sought to protect the environment and is thoroughly committed to ensuring partners can access sustainable, biodegradable and renewable fibers. The TENCEL™ brand is determined to keep up the positive momentum for 2021 by continuing to champion greater circularity, reduce carbon emissions, and educate consumers and partners on eco-responsible alternatives.

Some of the latest TENCEL™ brand stories include:

Lenzing introduces pioneering supply chain traceability platform powered by TextileGenesis™

Lenzing partnered with Hong-Kong based technology firm TextileGenesis™ to introduce a revolutionary blockchain-enabled supply chain traceability platform. Creating an unmatched level of transparency across the supply chain, the platform allows brands and retailers to access the results of forensic verification of fabric samples via digitally signed Lenzing E-branding fabric certificates.

Smartex and Lenzing develop world-first automated inspection system to eliminate textile waste

Lenzing has partnered with Smartex to develop a textile waste elimination technology, using a real-time automated inspection system for circular knitting machines designed to detect defects during the knitting stage and stop the machine. This new technology will prevent manufactures from producing large amounts of defective fabric.

TENCEL bolsters co-branding partner network across innerwear, apparel and footwear

The TENCEL™ brand has a growing network of environmentally friendly trailblazers, united by the vision for a sustainable future. This year, the TENCEL™ brand collaborated with a range of exciting brands on eco-conscious collections including longstanding partners AGAM Socks, Amour Vert and Allbirds alongside new partners COTTONINK and DAGi. As part of the global #FeelsSoRight campaign, the TENCEL™ brand also collaborated with Australian innerwear brand Jockey and European innerwear brands NINA VON C. and PALMERS to create bespoke content designed to spread sustainability awareness around the world.

TENCEL™ #FeelsSoRight global campaign encourages the world to embrace eco-fashion

The global #FeelsSoRight campaign created a worldwide buzz around sustainability, the TENCEL™ brand and 14 co-branding partners in 2020, with engaging content created for Vogue and Cosmopolitan and a custom #FeelsSoRight website. Phase One of the #FeelsSoRight campaign reached over 41.3 million views across Europe, the US and Asia Pacific in just six months to June 2020. The campaign is currently in Phase 2 and will reach more brand partners in the coming year to further promote sustainability.

https://www.tencel.com



