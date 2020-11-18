Implantica publishes Interim Report Q3, January-September 2020
STOCKHOLM , Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is with great pleasure that we provide our first quarterly report since listing on Sweden's Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market on 21 September."
- Peter Forsell, CEO and Founder of Implantica AG
Significant events during the third quarter, 2020
- Completed listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market raising SEK 1.1 billion, with trading of Implantica's Swedish Depository Receipts commencing on September 21, 2020. The offering was substantially oversubscribed
- Increased our shareholder base with highly reputable shareholders such as Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik, Handelsbanken Fonder, TIN Fonder, Skandia and Nordea Investment Management.
- Furthered board optimization with highly experienced Tomas Puusepp, former CEO of Elekta AB, formally joining the Implantica board.
- Published successful results of the RefluxStop™ CE mark trial in medical journal, BMC Surgery.
- Enlisted Inselspital Bern, the largest university hospital in Switzerland, to be the lead hospital in our upcoming RefluxStop™ Registry clinical trial to be focused primarily in Germany and Switzerland.
Significant events after the end of the reporting period
- Exercised overallotment option raising an additional SEK 165 million
- Implantica's RefluxStop™ trial showed exceptional three-year follow-up results. None of the 47 patients in the study were in need of regular daily use of PPIs (proton-pump inhibitors), which were taken by all before surgery.
- Implantica completed a pre-submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for RefluxStop™.
- In executing its commercialisation strategy, Implantica recruited additional sales representatives in Germany.
July - September 2020
- Net sales amounted to EUR 27k (0
- Operating loss (EBIT) increased to EUR 4,790k (748k) driven by listing costs
- Loss after tax amounted to EUR 4,730k (815k)
- Basic and diluted loss per class A share amounted to EUR 0.10 (0.02)
- Liquid funds as end of period amounted to EUR 90.5m
- No interest-bearing debt as end of period
January - September 2020
- Net sales amounted to EUR 126k (21k
- Operating loss (EBIT) increased to EUR 7,291k (3,490k) driven by listing costs
- Loss after tax amounted to EUR 7,127k (3,602k)
- Basic and diluted loss per class A share amounted to EUR 0.16 (0.08)
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,824k (-3,014k)
About Implantica
Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.
