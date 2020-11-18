Implantica publishes Interim Report Q3, January-September 2020

STOCKHOLM , Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is with great pleasure that we provide our first quarterly report since listing on Sweden's Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market on 21 September."

- Peter Forsell, CEO and Founder of Implantica AG

Significant events during the third quarter, 2020

Completed listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market raising SEK 1.1 billion , with trading of Implantica's Swedish Depository Receipts commencing on September 21, 2020 . The offering was substantially oversubscribed

Increased our shareholder base with highly reputable shareholders such as Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik, Handelsbanken Fonder, TIN Fonder, Skandia and Nordea Investment Management.

Furthered board optimization with highly experienced Tomas Puusepp , former CEO of Elekta AB, formally joining the Implantica board.

Published successful results of the RefluxStop™ CE mark trial in medical journal, BMC Surgery.

Enlisted Inselspital Bern, the largest university hospital in Switzerland , to be the lead hospital in our upcoming RefluxStop™ Registry clinical trial to be focused primarily in Germany and Switzerland .

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

Exercised overallotment option raising an additional SEK 165 million

Implantica's RefluxStop™ trial showed exceptional three-year follow-up results. None of the 47 patients in the study were in need of regular daily use of PPIs (proton-pump inhibitors), which were taken by all before surgery.

Implantica completed a pre-submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for RefluxStop™.

In executing its commercialisation strategy, Implantica recruited additional sales representatives in Germany .

July - September 2020

Net sales amounted to EUR 27k (0

Operating loss (EBIT) increased to EUR 4,790k ( 748k ) driven by listing costs

Loss after tax amounted to EUR 4,730k ( 815k )

Basic and diluted loss per class A share amounted to EUR 0.10 (0.02)

Liquid funds as end of period amounted to EUR 90.5m

No interest-bearing debt as end of period

January - September 2020

Net sales amounted to EUR 126k ( 21k

Operating loss (EBIT) increased to EUR 7,291k ( 3,490k ) driven by listing costs

Loss after tax amounted to EUR 7,127k ( 3,602k )

Basic and diluted loss per class A share amounted to EUR 0.16 (0.08)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,824k ( -3,014k )

Implantica will hold a telephone conference on November 18 at 10:30 CET

To participate, please dial:

Sweden: +46850558369

United Kingdom: +443333009260

United States: +18338230587

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/2020-11-18-implantica

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 18, 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-publishes-interim-report-q3--january-september-2020,c3238979

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3238979/1336435.pdf Interim Report January - September 2020 https://mb.cision.com/Public/19732/3238979/9fb58ee6ed474dbe.pdf Implantica publishes Interim Report Q3 January-September 2020

SOURCE Implantica