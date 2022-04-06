Implantica publishes Annual Report 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), an emerging med-tech company providing novel medical implants for unmet medical needs, is publishing its annual report for the fiscal year 2021. The annual report is now available on the company's website.

"In 2021, we made great progress towards our key strategic goals of executing our market development strategy for RefluxStop™ as well as accelerating the development of our unparalleled product pipeline of smart ehealth based implantable solutions," says Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

